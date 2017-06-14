HIGHLIGHTS: June 15

Wausau Community Theatre: West Side Story

Thurs.–Sat. 6/15–17, Grand Theater, Wausau

This beloved musical originally debuted on Broadway nearly 60 years ago yet still resonates today. The modern musical adaptation of the famous Romeo and Juliet story is set in New York City in the 1950s where two star-crossed lovers are caught between street gangs. They struggle to survive in the world of hate, violence and prejudice. The score is regarded as one of the best-ever written and will highlight the talents of the diverse, young local cast. Tickets start at $22 adults; $18 college, senior or active military; $14 high school & younger. Thurs. 6:30 pm, Fri. & Sat. 7:30 pm. Tickets at grandtheater.org, 715-842-0988.

Gardening expert Melinda Myers: What’s the Buzz?

Thursday 6/15, Monk Botanical Gardens, Wausau

This nationally known, Wisconsin-based gardening expert, TV and radio host, author and columnist comes to Wausau to present a seminar about the importance of bees in gardening. Myers discusses what attracts pollinators, how to keep them in your garden, and the benefits of attracting bees, birds and butterflies. Myers says she’s “looking forward to sharing specific tips and techniques for bringing these winged wonders into the landscape and helping them thrive.” After the seminar, Myers answers questions and signs books, and shares educational brochures, month-by-month garden calendars, and more. Complimentary light refreshments. Gather in the outdoor kitchen area. 6-7 pm. Free. rwmonkgardens.org, 715-261-6309.