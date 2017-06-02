HIGHLIGHTS: June 2

Great Dane outdoor concert: The Third Wheels

Friday 6/2, Great Dane, Wausau

This female fronted, soul infused, high energy pop and rock band has a diverse set list, covering many genres, generations and styles. If you’re a fan of local acoustic duo Open Tab, then you’ll love to hear Carmyn and Nick with a little more rock to their sound thanks to Matt on drums and Scotty on bass. Their songs aim to bring people in, get them on the dance floor and make them want to stay all night long. The band plays 6-10 pm on the patio, weather permitting. If the weather is bad, the show moves inside, 9 pm-1 am. 715-845-3000.

A Rainbow Appears

Fri.–Sat. 6/2–3, Wausau Community Theatre, Schofield

In this 6th annual performance by Proud Theater, youth wrote their own material about their lives and experiences and perform hilarious and often touching theatrical pieces and songs. The evening is filled with laughs and tears and songs and spoken word. PROUD Theater Wausau is a youth LGBTQ and allies group, with help from a grant from The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin, The Greenheck Foundation and Wisconsin Arts Board. Listen and be touched by the real life experiences of Wausau area youth. 7 pm. $10 adults, $5 students. Proudtheater.org.

For a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!