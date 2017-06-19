HIGHLIGHTS: June 20-22

Professor Marvel’s DIY Magic Show

Tuesday 6/20, Marathon Co. Library, Wausau

Kids, parents and everyone: Here’s a show filled with audience participation. In his magic show, the astounding Professor Marvel engages kids with his entertaining magic, interactive story-telling and puppetry. He fuels audiences imagination with a selection of featured books that allow kids to understand the fun to be had by “doing it yourself.” This show is guaranteed to be full of non-stop action and audience participation that will keep the kids amused. 10:30 am & 2 pm. Free. 715-443-2538.

Concerts on the Square: Stephen Cooper & Nobody Famous

Wednesday 6/21, 400 Block, downtown Wausau

You might remember Cooper as the “huzz” in the audaciously retro act Wifee and the Huzzband. But last year the couple broke up and Cooper renamed his act with some new faces—it’s still vintage rock and R&B, with an even bigger sound that already has been ripping up stages around the state and beyond. The 13-piece band will blast the square with horns, keys, guitar and tons of vocals—a veritable rock symphony of cool cats. This is the opening of the Wednesday Concerts on the Square series. Good vibes, a happy picnicking crowd, and great live music for all ages create these quintessential summer evenings in Wausau. Haul your dinner, blankets and chairs to the square and kick back for a relaxing evening. Concerts play rain or shine, though may move indoors in severe weather. Watch City Pages and Wausau Events Facebook pages for updates. No buffet tables due to space, no pets, not smoking. Free. 6-8 pm.

The Contenders

Thursday 6/22, Wildwood Station, Marshfield

The Contenders are Jay Nash and Josh Day, who have been making Americana music and touring together since 2012. Distinguished musicians and songwriters on their own, these two have unique voices and perspectives that become even more powerful when combined in their duo. According to Pasadena Weekly, “There’s a feel-good appeal in their limber harmonies and easy, percussive drive that should appeal to fans of singer-songwriters and jam-band fans alike.” The concert is opened by the folk and country trio Jessica Pearson and the East Wind. 7:30 pm. Reserved table seating $30 in advance, $35 at door; general admission $25/$30. Voxconcertseries.com.

Marketplace Thursdays: Patchouli

Thursday 6/22, 400 Block, Wausau

During the summer, spend an extended midday break outdoors on the 400 Block. If you didn’t pack a lunch, the weekly market has you covered with fresh produce, food trucks, ready-to-eat items and more while you peruse the handmade crafts and art, too. This is the first week for Marketplace Thursday and features live music by the by folk-pop flamenco duo, Patchouli from 11:30 am-1 pm. The band’s smiling voice can turn any bad day into a good one with their inspirational and positive songwriting. The marketplace happens every Thursday 9 am-2 pm until September 14, with different live entertainment each week. wausauevents.org.

