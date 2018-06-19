HIGHLIGHTS: June 20

(First published in the June 14, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Concerts on the Square: Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers

WEDNESDAY 6/20 | 400 BLOCK, DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

× Expand KYLE LEHMAN

From Eau Claire, this singer-songwriter and his band wowed the crowd at last year’s Big Gig show at the Grand with their big personalities and top-notch music skills. Influenced by John Mayer, Ed Sheeran, and Bon Iver, they play indie-rock and folk with great musicianship, stage presence, and reflective lyrics that inspire fun-loving dreamers. Concerts play rain or shine. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No buffet tables due to space, no pets, no smoking. 6-8 pm, free. Presented by Wausau Events and City Pages. 715-297-9531.