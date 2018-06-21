HIGHLIGHTS: June 21-23

(First published in the June 21, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Good Morning Bedlam

THURSDAY 6/21 | MALARKEY’S PUB, WAUSAU

It’s a jumping string band—violin, standup bass and guitar. This innovative force in the Midwest folk scene charms audiences with their contagious energy. Band members jump and dance with a wild playfulness. They connect listeners through the human experiences they write about in their songs and through the exuberance of their live shows. It’s folk with lots of twists—waltzes, whistling, jazz scat—that have earned this up-and-coming Minneapolis band a record deal and appearances at the SXSW fest. Think three-part harmonies and thumping kick-drum. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

Concert in the Clouds: Boo Bradley

SATURDAY 6/23 | RIB MOUNTAIN STATE PARK AMPHITHEATER

Madison’s amazing one-man orchestra performs ragtime blues and Cajun tunes on an ensemble of odd and traditional instruments. Boo Mullarky steadily stomps a drum with one foot, snaps a tambourine with the other, gives a car horn a blast here and there, provides brass section solos on a kazoo all while singing and fingerpicking a steel-bodied resonator guitar. 6-8 pm. Free, state park vehicle admission sticker required for park entrance. 715-842-2522.

