HIGHLIGHTS: June 21-23

(First published in the June 20, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Energy Fair

FRI.-SUN. 6/21-23 | MIDWEST RENEWABLE ENERGY ASSOCIATION, CUSTER

Good energy abounds, in every sense. This huge event attracts 10,000+ people from all over the world to learn the latest about clean energy, sustainability, and new technologies. And it’s huge fun, with entertaining workshops, kids activities, great live music, awesome food and local beer. It features 200+ workshops, 200+ exhibitors, and exciting keynote speakers: journalist and author Bethan Mclean Fri. 1 pm; geologist and Earth historian Naomi Oreske Sat. 1 pm; journalist and producer Rosa Clemente Sat. 5 pm and conservation biologist, historian and writer Curt Meine Sun. at noon. Organized by the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, this event is celebrating 30 years, making it the longest-running event of its kind in the nation. Fair hours: Fri.-Sat. 9 am-11 pm; Sun. 9 am-4 pm. Adults $15 day, $35 weekend; youth & seniors $10 day, $20 weekend. Free ages 12 and under. More details and full schedule at theenergyfair.org.

The Wonders of Willow & Basketry: Bonnie Gale Artist Residency

FRI.-SUN. 6/21-23 | WOODSON ART MUSEUM, WAUSAU

× Expand The Wonders of Willow: Bonnie Gale’s installation at the Woodson Art Museum

New York-based artist and landscape designer Bonnie Gale returns to the Woodson Art Museum a year after constructing her site-specific piece Living Willow Dreams, a seven-foot-tall, domed, willow structure in the museum’s sculpture garden. During her artist residency, she presents several workshops and a presentation. 715-845-7010.

Polish Bread Baskets · Fri. Teens and adults weave willow rods, based on the Polish Tatzca basket. All experience levels welcome. 10 am-4:30 pm. $55 members, $70 general. Registration required.

Willow Dreams · Sat. Bonnies presents images and stories documenting the progression of her career and dreams of future work. 1-2 pm.

Garden Sphere Weaving · Sat. Teens and adults create random-weave garden sphere measuring 15 inches in diameter. List of supplies will be provided. 2:30-6 pm. $45 members, $60 general. Registration required.

Pea Cage Trellis · Sun. Teens and adults create a pea cage trellis for climbing plants. All experience levels welcome. 10 am-4:30 pm. $75 members, $90 general. Registration required.

Concert in the Clouds: Harmonious Wail

SATURDAY 6/22 | RIB MOUNTAIN

× Expand NICK BERARD

It’s outdoor concert season, and this series atop Rib Mountain at the outdoor amphitheater probably has the best views of Wausau. The series kicks-off with Harmonious Wail. These captivating purveyors of Americana-infused gypsy jazz take listeners from the music of the hot club sounds of Paris to the deepest blues of Memphis and to folk scenes across America. The totally original group likes to do things a little differently. For instance, they’ll use cardboard boxes for drums. But it works for them and their infectious blend of continental jazz, swing, gypsy music and melodic vocals. They’ll lift your spirits with their smoldering vocals and jazzy mandolin and guitar with tight harmonies. Sponsored by Friends of Rib Mountain State Park. 6-8 pm. Free, but State Park sticker required for vehicles. Details at ribmountain.org.

