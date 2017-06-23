HIGHLIGHTS: June 23-25

Movie Under the Stars: Sing

Friday 6/23, Towering Pines Park, Kronenwetter

Watch the fantastic 2016 animated musical film Sing outdoors. The film tells the story of dapper Koala Buster Moon who presides over a theater that has fallen on hard times and who produces a singing competition to save the theater. The event is open to all with concessions available. Bring blanket or lawn chair to sit on. Movie begins at dusk. Free. Kronenwetter.org.

Mike Maher Band

Saturday 6/24, Great Dane, Wausau

Originating as a music project at St. Norbert College, this band has played throughout Wisconsin since 2006. The band draws inspiration from a wide variety of genres such as classic rock, funk, blues, jazz and fusion. Featuring vocal harmonies and horn players, this band delivers a distinct sound with tasteful and exciting live performances and an energetic stage presence. This band is sure to entertain a wide variety of audiences with their covers and original tunes. They play outside in the Beer Garden at 6 pm. If it rains the show moves indoors and starts 9 pm. 715-845-3000.

Concert in the Clouds: The Lost Forty

Saturday 6/24, Rib Mountain State Park

Listen to music atop Rib Mountain at the breathtaking outdoor amphitheater that overlooks the city. The Lost Forty traces the history of Irish immigration to the Great Lakes region while playing a rich arrangement of Irish traditional music on bouzouki, mandola, guitar, and voice. According to Stephen Winick of The Huffington Post, “They do a sweet job on all the arrangements, creating a varied and satisfying album. Some of the songs are delightfully quirky Americana…” Find a bench seat spot, or spread out with chairs or blankets on the surrounding lawn. 6-8 pm. Free, but state park sticker required for admission to park. 715-842-2522, ribmountain.org.

Children’s Theatre: Tarzan

Sunday-Tuesday 6/25-27, UWMC Center for Civic Engagement, Wausau

Enter the jungle and watch the stage musical retelling of the classic Disney film with music and lyrics by Phil Collins. Presented by the Central Wisconsin Children’s Theatre, see the story of a young man raised by gorillas. When strangers enter his jungle home, Tarzan must decide between his life in the jungle or life with the newcomers. Bring the whole family to listen to your favorite songs from the movie such as “You’ll be in My Heart,” “Son of Man,” “Two Worlds” and more. Sun.-Tues. 7 pm; Mon. 2 pm. $12 adults, $10 seniors and kids. Mycwct.org, tickets at showtix4u.com.

Bowl with the Band: Royal Bliss

Sunday 6/25, Coral Lanes, Schofield

Based out of Salt Lake City, the 5-piece Royal Bliss plays a blend of southern rock and country music. At this fun event, you’ll not only get to listen to this band perform acoustically, but you’ll also get to bowl with them. The $25 cost includes bowling with the band, an autograph session, dinner, raffles and the one-hour acoustic show. Tickets to just listen to the concert at 7 pm are $10. All proceeds benefit Star Treatments, a non-profit that provides VIP Transportation to children battling cancer. Bowling starts at 3 pm. Tickets and info at 715-342-4807.

Guided Tour of the Farm Museum

Sunday 6/25, I.S. Horgen Farm Museum, Marathon Park, Wausau

Tales of Marathon County’s history usually focus on lumber, but the area is deeply rooted in agriculture throughout its history and still today. At this event you’ll explore the history of the I.S. Horgen Farm Museum and Exhibition Building, established by Ingwal Horgen and Norman Block, plus hear about some of the large items and major artifacts during the guided tour. Curator of the museum and tour guide Randy Block is the grandson of Norman, so he has many stories to share about the history of the farm museum. Guests can explore the museum further on their own with Randy available to answer any questions. Part of the History Speaks 2017 series. 2-4 pm. Free, donations appreciated. 715-842-5750, marathoncountyhistory.org.

Family Fitness Fest

Sunday 6/25, 400 Block, downtown Wausau

Get ready for a day of family fun and fitness! Activities include an obstacle course, music by Tony Ruffi, bounce houses (bring socks), big Legos, bubbles, painting, children’s yoga, tattoos, emergency truck tours, a petting zoo, photo booth and more! The first 600 kids receive free ice cream, beverage, and a goodie bag! In case of rain, the fest will be held at Greenheck Field House. 1-5 pm. Free entry, donations or non perishable food items accepted for Blessings in a Backpack. Greenheckfieldhouse.com.

