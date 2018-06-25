HIGHLIGHTS: June 26-27

(First published in the June 21, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Jonny Lang

TUESDAY 6/26 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

At 36, blues musician Jonny Lang has had a successful career for over two decades. He released his first platinum record at the age of 15. From Minneapolis, this Grammy winner has a reputation as being one of the best live performers and guitarists of his generation. At the beginning of his career he had a heavy blues sound which has since evolved to a modern, R&B and contemporary gospel sound. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $29.50. grandtheater.org.

Concerts on the Square: Air National Guard Band

WEDNESDAY 6/27 | 400 BLOCK, DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

This team performs a diverse musical repertoire that preserves our national heritage and instills pride as your warm up to the Fourth of July. (Reminder, there is no concert on Wednesday, July 4). They have performed before millions of people throughout the country as well as parts of Europe and the Caribbean. Haul your dinner, blankets and chairs to the square and kick back. Concerts play rain or shine. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. Free. 6-8 pm. 715-297-9531.

