HIGHLIGHTS: June 27-28

Mosinee Community Band

Tuesday 6/27, River Park, Mosinee

The Mosinee Community Band commemorates its 25th anniversary this summer and will have events all summer long to celebrate. This week, the band will have a patriotic concert, playing selections that celebrate freedom, patriotism, and military service. It is also root beer float night, so enjoy a treat while enjoying the sounds. In case of rain, the concert will be held at Creske Auditorium. 7 pm. Facebook: Mosinee Community Band.

Concerts on the Square: Copper Box

Wednesday 6/28, 400 Block, downtown Wausau

Haul your dinner, blankets and chairs to the square and kick back for a relaxing concert featuring one of the series’ long-standing favorites: the Americaa, rock, Zydeco band, Copper Box. This accordion-led quartet is loaded with energy and features a mountain of instruments, such as guitar, saxophone, percussion, flute, piano, sousaphone, drums, bass, ukulele and more. Concerts play rain or shine, though it may move indoors in severe weather. Watch the Facebook pages of Wausau Events and City Pages for updates. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No buffet tables due to space, no pets, no smoking. Free. 6-8 pm. 715-297-9531.

For a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!