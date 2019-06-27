HIGHLIGHTS: June 28-30

(First published in the June 27, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Shakespeare in the State Park: Romeo & Juliet

FRIDAY 6/28 | RIB MOUNTAIN STATE PARK

× Expand DillonC Shakespeare in the State Park: Summit Players present Romeo & Juliet

Rib Mountain’s scenic outdoor amphitheater really should host Shakespeare. This one has a twist, with a stripped-down show, minimal set, costumes and props to you focus on the actors, per the style of Shakespeare’s time. It’s presented by the Milwaukee-based nonprofit Summit Players Theatre, which has made Rib Mountain one of their annual stops during their summer tour. Before the performance, kids (and fun adults) can attend a workshop to become comfortable with the language used in Shakespeare’s plays and to learn more about Shakespeare himself through games, exercises, and performing a short scene. Workshop at 5:30 pm and show at 7 pm. Free, state park sticker required for park admission. 715-842-2522, ribmountain.org.

Upstate, and Sprig of That

SATURDAY 6/29 | WHITEWATER MUSIC HALL, WAUSAU

Wausau’s newest music venue brings two more bands to Wausau this weekend. From New York’s Hudson Valley, Upstate performs an adventurous blend of folk, R&B, jazz, gospel and rock. With three female vocalists, you can expect gorgeous harmonies, groovy saxophone, eclectic arrangements and an unforgettable performance. The opening act, Sprig of That, is a folk-fusion trio from Minneapolis that combines vibrant Americana, Western classical virtuosity, and world rhythmic textures to form a natural acoustic blend. 7-11 pm. $12. Tickets: on Facebook.

Independence Day Festival & Car Show

This is an absolutely charming, entertaining, patriotic family event in the country. The car show features motorcycles, vintage snowmobiles, boats, race cars, hot rods and antique tractors. It’s full of family fun with horse drawn wagon rides, kid’s games, bounce house, tractor parade, craft & vendor booths, blacksmith demo, live music all day, food, and more. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to watch the awesome fireworks at dusk. Free admission. 10 am–10 pm. 715-675-1171, Willowspringsgarden.net, and on Facebook.

