HIGHLIGHTS: June 29-July 1

(First published in the June 28, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Riverfront Rendezvous

FRI.-SUN. 6/29-7/1 | PFIFFNER PARK, STEVENS POINT

× Expand The Original Wailers, featuring Bob Marley’s guitarist Al Anderson, headlines Friday night at Riverfront Rendezvous

This three-day festival along the Wisconsin River is the biggest free music event in the area. Yes it’s full of great concerts, but it’s also a family-favorite tradition with tons of food and all-ages fun. In between and around the music take part in a poetry slam, the Carp Classic fishing contest, trivia contest, Bingo, and emergency vehicle display. During the day families activities run in the South Tent such as a magic or comedy show. The bands perform throughout the weekend, ranging from bluegrass and folk to rock and pop. On Sunday night the sky lights up with fireworks over the water after a lighted boat parade at Bukolt park. Food tents open Fri. 5-10 pm; Sat.-Sun. noon-10 pm. Free admission. Full schedule, details at stevenspoint.com, 715-346-1569.

Live music includes:

Friday: The Docksiders (soft rock) 7 pm · Club Soda Club (pop and rock) 7 pm · Porky’s Groove Machine (funk) 7 pm · The Original Wailers (reggae) 9 pm

Saturday: Michael Sodnik (pop and rock) 1:30 pm · Red Rose (funk and dub) 4:30 pm · Vada’s Rockhouse (rock) 7 pm · Them Coulee Boys (bluegrass) 7:30 pm · The Snowbirds (pop and rock) 7:15 pm · Tonic (pop and rock) 9:15 pm

Sunday: Good for the Soul (blues and soul) 1 pm · Soul Symmetry (jam tunes) 5:30 pm · WheelHouse (bluegrass) 6:15 pm · Back’n Kickin’ Band (classic rock) 8:15 pm · Copper Box (roots and rock) 8:15 pm

The Archives

FRIDAY 6/29 | GREAT DANE PATIO, WAUSAU

This four-piece band has a passion and mission to serve society… by rocking out. Formed in Rothschild in 1987, The Archives play a range of rock, country and blues spanning seven decades—covers of old and new tunes that appeal to a wide range of audiences. Hear them play outdoors at 6 pm, if it rains they’ll play inside at 9 pm. 715-845-3000.

Independence Day Festival and Car Show

SUNDAY 7/1 | WILLOW SPRINGS GARDEN, WAUSAU

This is an absolutely charming, entertaining, and patriotic annual family event around the beautiful grounds of Willow Springs Garden. All day long enjoy a car show, horse drawn wagon rides, Colonial period camp, vendors, children’s games, bounce houses, tons of food, a tractor parade and more. It’s a day full of fun for all ages ending with fireworks at dusk. Bring chairs or blankets. Free admission. 10 am–10 pm. 715-675-1171, Willowspringsgarden.net, and on Facebook.

Live music plays all day with:

• Dan Gruetzmacher Trio Polka Band playing 11 am-2 pm in the hall

• Legends (Elvis, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash tribute) 1-3 pm in the tent

• Dave Fox Band 2-5 pm in the barn

• Harold Schauer Orchestra 2-5 pm in the tent

• Hand Picked Bluegrass Band 5-7 pm in the Gazebo

• Art Stevenson and Highwater bluegrass 7:30-9 pm in the gazebo.

• Fireworks at dark followa patriotic tribute. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.

