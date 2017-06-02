HIGHLIGHTS: June 3

Jessi’s Wish Memorial Benefit with Dig Deep, Hocus Polkas and more

Saturday 6/3, Rock Island, Merrill

Summer means Rock Island, on the Wisconsin River’s Lake Alexander north of Merrill on Hwy. 107, kicks into high gear. And one of their first events of the season is this all-day benefit in remembrance of Jessi Alft who died of breast cancer in 2014. The food, drink and raffles “galore” begin around 2 pm, with a fun range of music: Phyl & Friends playing acoustic folk and Americana; Hocus Polkas performing polka of course; the Jubilee String Band featuring members of bluegrass stompers Horseshoes and Hand Grenades and Sloppy Joe; and Dig Deep playing their party bluegrass. See Rock Island’s Facebook page, or call 715-536-8560.

Haley Klinkhammer

Saturday 6/3, Colombia Park, Marshfield

This singer-songwriter and pop performer got her start on YouTube. At the age of 14, Klinkhammer picked up a guitar and filmed her first video. Nine years and more than 250 videos later, her passion for music has turned into her career, thanks to her nearly quarter of a million subscribers. Haley wins over crowds during her live performances with the power of her voice and the beauty of heart. This girl is sure to blow you away. 6 pm. Free admission. voxconcertseries.com.

Wausau Kiwanis 52nd Little Olympics

Saturday 6/3, D.C. Everest Jr. High Stiehm Stadium, Weston

Kids ages 5-12 compete in their own Little Olympics. Each child can participate in up to three track and field events, including standing long jump, long jump, shot put, baseball throw, hurdles, 60-, 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dashes and 800- and 1500-meter runs. Ages are divided into categories (5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12) and they all receive a general participation ribbon, plus medals for the winners. Held rain or shine. Events begin at 8:45 am. Free. Register at kiwaniswausau.com, or onsite at 8 am. Also see Kiwanis Club of Wausau on Facebook.

American Girl Doll-Themed Garden Party

Saturday 6/3, Yawkey House Museum, Wausau

Take a step back in time during this garden party for kids of all ages. Kids and their special dolls dress up for this old-fashioned party at the beautiful Yawkey House Museum Gardens. Take a look at antique dolls and toys, make a vintage craft to take home, play classic garden party games and enjoy refreshments. In case of rain, the party moves indoors to the Woodson History Center’s conference room. 1-3 pm. $10. Reservations required at 715-842-5750, marathoncountyhistory.org.

Run for Their Lives 5K

Saturday 6/3, Immanuel Baptist Church, Rib Mountain

Support the Humane Society and run for the lives of the animals in Marathon County who depend on our help. This chip-timed 5K can be run with or without your dog—a separate starting chute is reserved for participants with their dogs. The course through the town of Rib Mountain (largely on the bike-ped trail along CTH R) is easy enough for beginners. Bring the whole family, as there will be activities on hand for kids. Same day on-site registration and bib pickup starts 7:30 am; the 5K starts 9 am, with kids activities from 8-10 am. $35. Pre-register at active.com or catsndogs.org, 715-845-2810.

