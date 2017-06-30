HIGHLIGHTS: June 30-July 2

Riverfront Rendezvous

Fri.-Sun. 6/30-7/2, Pfiffner Park, Stevens Point

× Expand JohnnySwim

This three-day event along the Wisconsin River is the biggest free music festival in the area. It’s a favorite tradition with tons of food and all-ages fun packed into one awesome weekend. In between and around the music enjoy a fishing contest, trivia contest, BINGO, an emergency vehicle display and a poetry slam. During the day families find activities in the South Tent like a juggler or a magic show.

The bands performing throughout the weekend, range from jazz and folk to rock and country. On Sunday night the sky lights up with fireworks over the water after a lighted boat parade a Bukolt park.

× Expand Dead Horses

Live music highlights include:

Friday: Dead Horses (Americana folk) 7:15 pm · Ryan McGarth Band (blues-rock) 7 pm ·

Armchair Boogie (bluegrass) 7 pm · Cory Chisel (Americana rock) 9 pm

Saturday: Harmonious Wail (gypsy jazz) 1:30 pm · Carmen Lee & Tomorrow River Two (rockabilly retro) 4:30 pm · Dig Deep (bluegrass) 7 pm · David Deon & the Soul Inspirations (R&B) 7:30 pm · David Cook (rock) 9:15 pm

Sunday: Gumbo (folk rock) 4:30 pm · The Pines (folk rock) 6:15 pm · Madtown Mannish Boys (blues) 7 pm · JohnnySwim (folk rock) 8:15 pm

Food tents open Fri. 5-10 pm; Sat.-Sun. noon-10 pm. Free admission. For full schedule of events and music see StevensPoint.com.

Independence Day Festival and Car Show

Sunday 7/2, Willow Springs Garden, Wausau

This is an absolutely charming, entertaining, and patriotic family event in the country. All day long enjoy horse drawn wagon rides, a petting zoo, car show, craft booths, blacksmith demo, food, and historic re-enactors.

Live music will play all day with:

• Accordionist Mike Desiscio in the barn 9-11 am

• Dan Gruetzmacher Trio Polka Band playing 11 am-2 pm in the hall

• Dave Fox Band playing 2-5 pm in the barn

• Harold Schauer Orchestra playing 2-5 pm in the tent

• Hand Picked Bluegrass Band 5-7 pm in the Gazebo

• Art Stevenson and Highwater Bluegrass 7:30-9 pm in the gazebo.

• Fireworks at dark follow a patriotic tribute. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.

Free admission. 10 am–10 pm. 715-675-1171, Willowspringsgarden.net, and on Facebook.

