Highlights: June 4-11

Open Night at the Gardens

TUESDAY 6/9 | MONK BOTANICAL GARDENS, WAUSAU

In a normal year, Wausau’s Concerts on the Square would be starting around now. Alas, those events, like so many others, have been postponed tentatively until later this summer (the final decision from Wausau Events will be made later). In the meantime, here’s a mini alternative, well regulated for social distancing so pay attention to the details. The public is invited to enjoy a beer garden hosted by Whitewater Music Hall, eats from Urban Street Bistro food truck, and live music by Brad Ballard. Walk the trails or lounge on the event lawn (bring your own chair and yard games) while maintaining social distancing. Visitors are required to register in advance for a 1.5-hour time block (arrive and leave at designated time) between 4:00 and 8:00 pm. You must wear a facemask except when seated on the lawn, and limit your group to 10 or fewer people. For age 16+, no dogs allowed. All buildings, benches and artwork are closed. $5 per person, free to members. Register and see other details at MonkGardens.org, or on their Facebook page. The events will run every Tuesday through Aug. 11.

Copper Box

THURSDAY 6/4 | TIKI BEACH BAR & GRILL, LAKE DUBAY

This favorite Wisconsin band is staple of outdoor concerts around the Midwest, but especially around here. Channeling the rowdy feels of a small-town party, this genre-bending band celebrates the fusion of roots and rock with a refreshing Americana sound peppered with zydeco and humor. Based in Oshkosh, this quartet is loaded with energy and features a mountain of instruments, such as guitar, saxophone, percussion, flute, button accordion, piano, sousaphone, drums, bass, ukulele and more. The Wisconsin Blues Society states that, “This group cooks and swings with some of the best Zydeco-influenced groups I’ve seen anywhere in the country." Bring your lawn chair, enjoy the sounds and the sunset, and order food and drinks at the bar (no carry-ins allowed). Must be 21 or older or accompanied by adult guardian. 6 pm. 715-341-2232.

Free college/tech classes

Did you know local colleges are offering free classes or certificates for a limited time? With nowhere to go due to the Safer at Home order, you may be looking for an outlet for your free time. These classes are a perfect opportunity to learn a new skill or pursue a new interest.

UW-Stevens Point, and Northcentral Technical College

Both schools are offering the same ten online, non-credit courses for free. In these self-paced classes you’ll gain access to all course material, quizzes and the final exam at time of enrollment. You have three months to complete the course. Deal ends June 30. Classes include Creating Web Pages, Keys to Effective Communication, Managing Customer Service, Personal Finance, Small Business Marketing, and more. Register and details at uwsp.edu/conted under online learning or ed2go.com/northcentraltech and search for “free” to view courses.

Rasmussen College

Through July, 15 of eRasmussen’s online Professional Certificates are free using promo code TIMETOLEARN. These highly focused, non-credit courses provide engaging content with videos, images and interactive elements and emphasize skill mastery. The courses are all self-paced so you can work at your own speed. Each program consists of one to four courses to earn the certificate in topics such as Business Intelligence and Data Visualization, Digital Marketing, Healthcare Management, Financial Accounting, Fundamentals of Project Management, and more. Details at erasmussen.com.