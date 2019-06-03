HIGHLIGHTS: June 5-6

(First published in the May 30, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Concerts on the Square: Charles Walker Band

WEDNESDAY 6/5 | 400 BLOCK, DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

It’s the first Concert on the Square of 2019, and it will make you groove. Based in Milwaukee, the Charles Walker Band plays a blend of neo-funk, blues and soul with poppy melodies. They’ve even been compared to popular musicians such as Prince and Bruno Mars. Their energy, sound and showmanship is infectious. With Prince, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin as some of their influences, their unrivaled sound is both funky and fabulous. Concerts play rain or shine, but might move indoors in severe weather. Watch City Pages’ or Wausau Events’ Facebook pages for updates. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No buffet tables, no pets, no smoking. Free. 6-8 pm. wausauevents.org.

School’s Out Party with Hip Pocket

THURSDAY 6/6 | THE BAR, ROTHSCHILD

This powerful, popular local band is formed of a seasoned group of musicians from central, northern, and eastern Wisconsin. And do these guys love making music and getting a crowd worked up. With a striking lead, four-part harmony vocals, a blazing four-piece horn section, and a rockin’ rhythm section, this band plays everything from favorite top 40 hits to R&B, Latin fusion, jazz, classic rock and more. 7:30 pm. 715-355-7001.

