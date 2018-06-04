HIGHLIGHTS: June 5-7

Mourning Dayze and Wisconsin Rock ‘n Roll

TUESDAY 6/5 | MARATHON CO. LIBRARY

The garage band Mourning Dayze was formed in Madison in 1965 and developed a substantial fan base playing gigs throughout the Midwest and beyond in the 60s and 70s. Decades later, the group is still playing. Their music was largely forgotten until it was rediscovered in 2005 and reissued on a compilation. Hear members of the band talk about their history, which was recently recounted in the book, Mourning Dayze: A Wisconsin Garage Band Rockin’ Since 1965. At the library, the band talks about their heyday and their musical experiences over the years. Wausau-area musicians also join to add their perspective on the local music scene. 6 pm. 715-261-7200.

Simply Folk Shindig

THURSDAY 6/7 | ROTHSCHILD PAVILION

Last year’s centennial show was a successful sell-out, so Wisconsin Public Radio is taking Simply Folk on the road again for a special concert featuring three great Wisconsin bands with Dan Robinson hosting the event. Headlining the shindig is Art Stevenson & High Water, a bluegrass band that’s been playing since 1993. Known as one of the premier bluegrass bands in the state, their toe-tapping tunes feature spirited banjo and dobro, hard-driving mandolin picking and excellent vocals by husband and wife team Art and Stephanie Stevenson. Also performing is the Milwaukee folk duo Nickel & Rose, who blend West African music with blues, folk and bluegrass; and songwriter Joseph Huber. 7-10 pm. $15 general, $55 premium, free 12 and under with accompanying adult. Tickets: eventbrite.com.

Emmitt James

THURSDAY 6/7 | PFIFFNER PARK, STEVENS POINT

Combine hip-hop with poetry and you get Emmitt James. Originally from Milwaukee, but currently living in LA, James is a spoken word poet at heart, performing his relatable, genuine rhymes over jazzy hip-hop instrumentals. His smooth and groovy tunes have caused him to be compared to other Midwest-born hip-hop artists including Common, Kanye West and Lupe Fiasco. Opening for James is The Silvas with spoken word poet Keenan Francis performing between acts. It’s also the city of Stevens Point’s 160th birthday, so you’ll see displays of the city’s history, and Mayor Mike Wiza sharing a cake after the music. Part of The Levitt AMP Stevens Point Music Series. 6 pm. Createportagecounty.org.

