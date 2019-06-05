HIGHLIGHTS: June 7-9

(First published in the June 6, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo

FRI.-SUN. 6/7-9 | MERRILL FESTIVAL GROUNDS

This annual rodeo is full of quality family-friendly entertainment while promoting the sport of professional rodeo. The animal athletes, the rodeo clown, the announcer and most of the contestants are pros who travel across the country to perform. During the rodeo performances (Friday and Saturday at 7 pm, and Sunday at 1 pm), you’ll see roping, barrel racing, steer racing, bronc riding and bull riding. This weekend isn’t just about the rodeo. Other events include live music from Jerry Schmitt on Friday and Jason McNabb on Saturday, a Queen Coronation, a tractor pull and Sunday family fun day. Advance tickets $12 adults, $10 ages 6-10, free age 5 & under. $17/$12 at gate. Family pack $40 advance only. Details and full schedule at Wrpr.rodeo.

Intergalactic Peace Jelly

SATURDAY 6/8 | GLASS HAT, WAUSAU

From Boulder, Colorado, this group’s unique brand of rock—improvisational funk and jam band—is influenced by sounds spanning from Grateful Dead to Metallica and beyond. You’ll love their catchy melodies, memorable lyrics and extensive experimental jams. According to The Bolder Beat, “Intergalactic Peace Jelly bring back those improvisational feels reminiscent of The Grateful Dead… the lyrics are catchy and will have you singing out loud in no time.” 9 pm. 715-298-0016.

Sam Ness

SUNDAY MORNING JUNE 9 | HIAWATHA, WAUSAU

It’s a brunch concert with this singer-songwriter who’s a rising star on the Wisconsin music scene, winning the Madison Area Music Awards Alternative Album of the Year in 2018 and third place for Breakthrough Artist in 2017. He’s traveled around the world performing his laid-back tunes that are reminiscent of Jack Johnson. With a husky voice, his alternative acoustic folk songs have been described as "poetry that he sets to music.” On Wisconsin Radio says of Ness, “His rugged charm coupled with immense talent have made him a stellar act to watch." 10 am-1 pm. 715-848-5166.

