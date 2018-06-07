HIGHLIGHTS: June 8-10

(First published in the June 7, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo

FRI.-SUN. 6/8-10 | MERRILL FESTIVAL GROUNDS

This annual rodeo provides quality family entertainment and promotes the sport of professional rodeo. The animal athletes, the rodeo clown, the announcer and most of the contestants are professionals who travel across the country to perform. You’ll see pro rodeo performances run each day including events such as roping, barrel racing, steer racing, bronc riding and bull riding. Get ready for entertainment from rodeo clown and barrelman Hippie Englekes keeping the audience on their toes the cowboys safe. This weekend isn’t just about the rodeo, other events include live music by from Branded, a Queen Coronation, a tractor pull and Sunday family fun day. Adults $12 advance, $17 at gate; Ages 6-12 $10 in advance, $12 at gate; ages 5 and under free. Details at wrpr.rodeo, 715-536-9474.

Whitewater Recreational Release and Safety Workshop

SAT.-SUN. 6/9-10 | WAUSAU WHITEWATER PARK

× Expand Tom Severson

Wausau is home to a world-class kayaking course and this weekend is a great opportunity to try it out. The water at Wausau Whitewater park will turned on and paddlers are able to use the course freely to practice freestyle or slalom from 10 am-4 pm. Helmet, approved life jacket and boat flotation bags are required. New this year is the Wausau Whitewater Safety Series group discussion, each week focusing on a specific topic. This week focuses on safe swim defense and will be held 4:30 pm on Saturday. ACA Membership required, available onsite starting at $5. $15 per day, $25 per weekend, $110 season pass. Details and print waivers in advance at wausauwhitewater.org or register and sign waivers on site. If you cannot make it to this recreational release, check out more on June 23-24, July 14-15, August 4-5, September 15-16 and September 29-30.

When Particles Collide

SATURDAY 6/9 | POLACK INN, WAUSAU

This pop-rock duo actually got their start as cast members of a musical in Bangor, Maine. They soon forged their own band, and not long after, a marriage. They’ve been touring the country since 2012 playing their powerful mix of pop, grunge, rock and punk. Sasha handles the Blondie-like vocals and guitar, and Chris handles drums and some vocals—even a little saxophone if the mood strikes. You’ll love their dynamic, engaging and professional shows. 10 pm. 715-845-6184.

