HIGHLIGHTS: June 8

Nature, Traditions, & Innovation: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics

Thru Aug. 27, Woodson Art Museum, Wausau

This new exhibit at the museum shows off innovative and bold sculptural forms inspired by the natural world. More than 40 contemporary Japanese ceramists depict mountains, waterfalls, ocean shores and bamboo groves in their works. Many of Japan’s traditional pottery centers are supporters of the mingei movement, in which objects of beauty are made for everyday use. This can be seen in the graceful, striking flower vases, bowls, platters and sake cups in this exhibit. Select pieces are paired with Taijiro Ito’s digital photographs, which highlight their poetic connection to nature. Gallery hours Tues.–Fri. 9 am–4 pm, Sat.–Sun. noon–5 pm. Free admission. 715-845-7010, lywam.org.

Accompanying this exhibit are programs for kids and adults to learn more about the art. Upcoming events include:

Exercise your Imagination · Thurs. 6/15. Adults 60+ explore creativity through textile marbling with specially trained artist Molly Hassler. 10:30 am-noon. Register at 715-845-7010

Toddler Tuesday · Tues. 6/20. 18 mos.-4 years and their adult companions explore hands-on art projects inspired by the beauty of mountains, waterfalls, oceans. 10:30-noon

Art Time for Tots · Wed. & Thurs. 6/28-29. 18 mos.-4 years discover the beauty of nature through Taijiro Ito’s photography. 9:30-1:30 am & 11 am-noon

Art Kids · Thurs. 6/29. Ages 5-12 learn Japanese paper marbling, create vibrant textures and organic shapes. 4:30-6 pm

Parade of Homes

Thru Sunday 6/11, Wausau area

× Expand Parade of Homes #11 at 103 Pine Hills, east of Wausau

You have a few days left to make the incredible tour of 12 new houses by nine local homebuilders. The sites are scattered from Marathon City to Wausau, Mosinee and Kronenwetter. You’ll see the latest local designs and trends not only in architecture and floor plans but also cabinets, bathrooms and amenities like a theatre room. Homes are open for the tour noon–9 pm Thurs.-Fri., 11 am–5 pm Sat.-Sun. Find the map and list at WausauAreaBuilders.com. Tickets $10 available at the first home you visit, and are good for any day at any site during the parade.

Wisconsin Poet Laureate Karla Huston

Thursday 6/8, Marathon Co. Library Wausau

The library’s monthly Random Moments of Verse event this week brings the current Wisconsin Poet Laureate for a special night. The first hour of the evening is for open readings from poets around central Wisconsin and beyond. That’s followed by a reading from guest poet Karla Huston. Her award-winning work includes collections of poems that draw on personalities from Greek myth, art, Hollywood movie stars, and among other topics such as aging and women. After Huston’s reading, there will be a broader discussion about poetry. 6 pm. 715-261-7200.

