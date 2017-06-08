HIGHLIGHTS: June 9-11

Mad Anthony

Friday & Saturday 6/9-10, Polack Inn, Wausau

Get ready for a two-night stand with this rock, garage and post-punk band from Cincinnati. The ferocious, three-piece is extremely driven as they travel to hundreds of shows each year, and going where no band has gone before as they create a “Mad Anthology” in which they release a song a week, every week for an entire year. On Friday, they’re joined by local heavy rock bands Warship and Mariana, and on Saturday by groove punk duo Wednsdays and local funk rock band Indigibliss. 10 pm. 715-845-6184.

Aaron Williams & the Hoodoo

Friday 6/9, Intermission, Wausau.

Formed in Madison in 2008, this blues trio features Aaron Williams on vocals and guitar, Eric Shackelford on drums and vocals, and Z on bass and vocals. These guys love to play and it shows in their genuine and sincere songs and performances. Williams believes that making music is what they were meant to do and they care deeply about building a fan base. According to Blues Blast Magazine, “Aaron Williams and the Hoodoo prove that the magic and the mystery of their work are simply waiting to be discovered nationwide. They’re eclectic, they’re electric, and they’re energetic!” It’ll be an evening of excellent blues, soul, roots and rock. 9 pm. 715-849-9377.

Kellerville

Friday 6/9, Minocqua Brewing Co.

It’s foot stomping, heart wrenching tunes from this Americana duo made up of cousins Holly and Lee. They juggle a variety of instruments to create percussion in their music including a washboard, foot tambourine, rattles, shakers and a floor tom. Lee’s customized guitar allows him to use it as a bass drum while playing. Though just two people, their high-energy sounds and instruments ensure the audience doesn’t miss the bassist and drummer—in fact you may even wonder where they’re hiding. 8 pm. 715-356-2600.

Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo

Fri.-Sun. 6/9-11, Merrill Festival Grounds

This annual rodeo feels more like a festival, with family and age 21+ fun in running in addition to the professional rodeo shows themselves each day, which include events such as roping, barrel racing, steer racing, bronc and bull riding. You’ll also be entertained by rodeo clown and barrelman Hippie Englekes keeping the audience on their toes the cowboys safe. Other events include live music by from Branded (Fri.-Sat. 9 pm beer stand), an antique tractor pull (Sat. 10 am, free) and Sunday family fun day. Rodeo performances 7 pm Fri., 6:30 pm Sat., 1 pm Sun. Adults $12 advance, $17 gate; ages 6-12 $10 /$12; free ages 5 and under. Other details at wrpr.rodeo, 715-536-9474.

Howard “Guitar” Luedtke & Blue Max

Saturday 6/10, The Great Dane, Wausau.

Performing all over the Midwest, this Wisconsin-based rock blues band originally formed in 1982, which makes Howard and his band one of the longest lasting blues acts in the state. The highlight always is Howard’s talented slide guitar playing in front of the band’s rockin’ electric sound. The band plays outside in the beer garden at 6 pm weather permitting. If it rains, the show moves indoors at 9 pm. 715-845-3000.

Sculpture Park: Summer Celebration

Saturday 6/10, Stevens Point Sculpture Park

Stroll through the scenic, sculpture-filled trails and find connections between nature and art during this annual event. New for the 2017 Summer Celebration is an Iron Pour! Watch art in action as iron is melted and poured to create new sculptures. The sculptures created will be hidden in nature as part of CREATE Portage County’s new geocache art adventure: Sculpture Quest. Three new sculptures debut in the 20-acre sculpture park this summer. The celebration also features poetry readings by The Aspiring Authors of Stevens Point, live music from the Voyager Saxophone Quartet, children’s activities, an artist meet and greet and more. Main events happen 11 am-2 pm, but the celebration continues into the early evening with numerous artists participating in the Iron Pour. Free. For details visit Stevenspointsculpturepark.org.

Whitewater Recreational Release

Sat.-Sun. 6/10-11, Wausau Whitewater Park.

Wausau is home to a world-class kayaking course and this weekend—forecast to be hot!—is a great opportunity to try it out. The river channel will flow more heavily so that paddlers can use the carefully designed rapids to practice freestyle or slalom. Helmet, approved life jacket and boat flotation bags are required. Register and sign waivers on site, just look for the friendly staff at the registration tent. 10 am-4 pm. ACA Membership required, available onsite starting at $5. $15 per day, $25 per weekend, $110 season pass. Details and print waivers in advance at wausauwhitewater.org. Other releases will happen June 24-25, July 15-16, Aug. 5-6 and Sept. 16-17.

Ellis Paul

Sunday 6/11, Wildwood Station, Marshfield

As the winner of 15 Boston Music Awards, it’s obvious Ellis Paul is a talented singer-songwriter and folk musician. He becomes a storyteller, reaching from the inside to express what most people can relate to, regardless of age or upbringing. The Boston Globe calls Paul a “master songwriter and storyteller with captivating vocals… Literate, provocative, urbanely romantic." Ages 13+. 7:30 pm. Reserved table seating $25 through 6/10, $30 door; general admission $20 through 6/10, $25 door. Tickets at voxconcertseries.com.

For a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!