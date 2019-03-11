HIGHLIGHTS: March 13-14

(First published in the March 7, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Gaelic Storm

WEDNESDAY 3/13 | UW-STEVENS POINT DREYFUS CENTER

Part Irish pub band and part rock band, this group brings rousing vocals, energetic dance tunes, haunting Celtic ballads and infectious humor to the stage. After two decades and over 2,000 shows, they are a true force to be reckoned with. Formed on St. Patrick’s Day in 1996, Gaelic Storm propelled into stardom following their performance as the Irish band in the film Titanic. The band has topped the Billboard World Chart six times and makes regular appearances at music and Irish festivals across the country. 7:30 pm. $25 advance, $30 day of. Tickets.uwsp.edu.

The High Kings

THURSDAY 3/14 | LUCILLE TACK CENTER, SPENCER

Get a jumpstart on your St. Paddy’s Day celebration. This band is celebrating a milestone of serving up traditional and original Irish songs for more than ten years with a world tour featuring sparkling new arrangements of yesterday's Gaelic tunes. It’s equal parts exciting and reflective, energetic and soulful as these songs remain true to Irish roots while also defining a new era for Irish folk music. 7:30 pm. $45 premium, $35 reserved. Lucilletackcenter.com.

