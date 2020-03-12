HIGHLIGHTS: March 14-15

(First published in the March 12, 2020 issue of City Pages)

Hooray for Hollywood

SATURDAY 3/14 | HILTON GARDEN INN, WAUSAU

The Women’s Community rolls out the red carpet for their annual fundraising event—literally, you walk a red carpet dressed as a movie character or celebrity (not required, but encouraged). The resulting costumes are indeed impressive. People have dressed up as the Ninja Turtles, the cast of the musical Cats, Popeye, superheroes, Disney characters, animated film characters and more. If you don’t feel like going as a character, suit up as if you’re going to the Oscars. Either way, you better come dressed to impress. The evening is tons of fun with cocktails, dinner, silent and live auctions, raffles, a cash bar and a DJ. 5-10 pm. Tickets $60. Register: Womenscommunity.org/hooray.

Waitress

FRI.-SAT. 3/13-14 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

× Expand Jeremy Daniel(www.jeremydanielphoto.com)

Alert! Only a few seats remain for either show of this this irresistible Broadway musical, brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, featuring music and lyrics by five-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles. Based on the 2007 movie starring Keri Russell, the musical follows Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness as Jenna summons the courage to rebuild her life. It’s an uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood and the magic of a well-made pie. 8 pm. Tickets start at $70. Grandtheater.org.

Yamato: The Drummers of Japan

SUNDAY 3/15 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

With an unimaginable amount of energy and a 400-year-old instrument, this group performs heart thumping rhythms and explosive beats. It’s a spectacular, high-energy production that celebrates the art of taiko drumming. To many Japanese people, the booming beat of Taiko is the sound of Japan itself, echoing at Shinto rituals and festivals in every part of the nation. This troupe has given over 4,000 performances in 54 countries playing original Yamato compositions. They strive to present a unique and precious experience to all listeners and hope to send audiences home after each performance with a new vitality and passion for life. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $35. Grandtheater.org.

