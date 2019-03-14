HIGHLIGHTS: March 15-16

(First published in the March 14, 2019 issue of City Pages)

The Infamous Stringdusters

FRIDAY 3/15 | GRANITE PEAK SKI AREA, WAUSAU

Formed in 2005, this bluegrass band is known for their complex, groove-friendly sound. Their performances are full of improvisation and instrumental sets that blend from one song to the next and showcase every member's individual talents. With top-notch vocal harmonies and excellent musicianship, it’s obvious why their forward-thinking and progressive album, Laws of Gravity, won a 2018 Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album. According to the New York Times, "With a nod to the past and a firm foot down on the gas toward the future, the 'Dusters... don't leave bluegrass behind; they're stretching it from within."For ages 18+. 7 pm. $40 in advance or $45 at door if any remain. Skigranitepeak.com.

Merrill Dinosaur Days

FRI.-SAT. 3/15-16 | LES & JIM’S LINCOLN LANES, MERRILL

Wisconsin's non-profit museum, Colossal Fossils, has been traveling to many smaller communities within central Wisconsin to give them the same history opportunities that large cities have. This weekend they head to Merrill for tours and hands-on educational activities featuring over 2,000 square feet of exhibits. You’ll meet your favorite dinosaurs and Ice Age mammals, learn what it was like to survive during the Ice Age, and get up close to a walking, roaring, interactive Tyrannosaurus Rex. Fri. 3-7 pm; Sat. 10 am-4 pm. $10, free 3 and under. Colossalfossils.com.

Space Monkey Mafia

SATURDAY 3/16 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

Put on your dancing shoes for this show. Formed in and around the practice rooms of McNally Smith College of Music over a love of ska and punk music, this five-piece ensemble from the Twin Cities is known for their crafty songwriting and tight vocal harmonies. They released their debut album last March and have been touring the country since sharing their unique sound. With a killer horn section, they perform with tons of energy, making their live show a totally fun, danceable time.10 pm. 715-819-3663.

For more HIGHLIGHTS a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!