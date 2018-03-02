HIGHLIGHTS: March 2-3

(First published in March 1, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Adam & Russ of Horseshoes and Hand Grenades

FRIDAY 3/2 | SCONNI’S, SCHOFIELD

× Expand Adam Greuel and Russell Pederson of Horseshoes and Hand Grenades

The popular Stevens Point bluegrass band released their new album The Ode a few weeks ago. Before they spend the summer touring the U.S., members Adam Greuel and Russell Pederson are ready to show some central Wisconsin love playing as a duo with a night of stellar tunes. Their old-time bluegrass and high energy folk sound gives you an upbeat and chill vibe that will leave you wanting to hear more. 9 pm. Free. 715-241-7665.

Una Notte Bella: Musical HASH

FRIDAY 3/2 | GREENWOOD HILLS COUNTRY CLUB, WAUSAU

The annual fundraiser for the Wausau Conservatory of Music began in 1983 to provide guests with a gourmet dinner and musical performance from conservatory students and faculty. This year, enjoy a social hour, appetizers, cash bar and raffle with musical entertainment throughout dinner courses. 5:30-9:30 pm. $60. Tickets: wausauconservatory.org.

Apollo 5

SATURDAY 3/3 | MERRILL HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM

This international award-winning British vocal ensemble’s repertoire ranges from retro jazz to pop and classical. Praised for their engaging and entertaining performances, they’ve been called “a stunning, beautiful sound” by BBC Radio 2. It’s an evening of lovely harmonies, a great selection of songs and even audience participation with these five energetic performers. 7 pm. Merrill Area Concert Assoc. series, requires season membership, $45 adults, $18 students, $115 family. 715-252-6295, merrillconcerts.org.

Constance

SATURDAY 3/3 | CORAL LANES, ROTHSCHILD.

Wausau metal band Constance has poured tons time and emotion into their new album Recognize Your Potential and are ready to celebrate with a release show. Formed in 2015, Constance has played shows all around Wisconsin and the Midwest showcasing their progressive sound that emphasizes the interplay between heavy and light. Their loud, drum-heavy music gets your heart pounding and your head banging, but don’t forget the lyrics, as these tunes are thoughtful and well-written. Constance will be joined by Wisconsin metal bands Terraform, Beyond Atlas, QuietKind and Aurora View. 7 pm. $5. 715-359-5300.

Rarely Seen: Photographs of the Extraordinary, and My Friend Eric Rohmann

MARCH 3-MAY 27 | WOODSON ART MUSEUM, WAUSAU

Be sure to check out these two new exhibitions at the Woodson Art Museum. If you’ve ever stared in awe at the incredible photography in National Geographic magazines, seeing them in a larger format in Rarely Seen will blow your mind. Featuring 50 striking images shot by the world’s finest photographers, this traveling exhibit shows rarely seen places, events, and phenomena. The exhibit My Friend Eric Rohmann celebrates the colorful and imaginative art of the children’s book illustrator in a retrospective exhibit of various mediums including oil, watercolor and relief printing. You’ll see artwork from his 2003 Caldecott Medal-winning book My Friend Rabbit along with other books such as A Kitten Tale and Oh No. Join Rohmann on Saturday for a gallery walk for insights into his work and a book signing. Gallery hours Tues.–Fri. 9 am–4 pm, Sat.–Sun. noon–5 pm. 715-845-7010, lywam.org.