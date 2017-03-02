HIGHLIGHTS: Our PICKS, March 2-9

Wausau Community Theatre:

The Who’s Tommy

Thurs.–Sat. 3/2–4, The Grand, Wausau

Rock history was written when The Who released its 1969 double album Tommy. Prior to this, the “rock opera” was a virtually unknown concept. Guitarist-writer Pete Townshend’s monumental work tells the story of a deaf, mute and blind boy who attains cult leader status as a pinball savant. From the album’s instrumental “Overture” to its tragic denouement, “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” we meet characters such as Tommy’s desperate parents, the wicked Uncle Ernie and Cousin Kevin, the Acid Queen, and the lovelorn Sally Simpson. In 1975, the opera took to the screen with a star-studded and critically acclaimed film adaptation. The Broadway version opened in 1993, winning five Tony Awards. More than a play, more than a musical, Tommy is a powerful rock experience, driven by aggressive, expressive guitar work, explosive drums and evocative vocals. Emotions transition from despair to fear, horror to elation and indignation. Wausau fans of theatre and rock are in for a rare treat with this production, featuring a live band. Shows 6:30 pm Thurs., 7:30 pm Fri.-Sat. Advance tickets $22 adult; $18 college, senior, active military; $14 high school & younger. $3 more at door. Grandtheater.org or 715-842-0988.

Ribbon cutting and gala at CVA

Friday 3/3, Center for the Visual Arts, Wausau

If you haven’t checked out the renovation of the Center for the Visual Art building yet, this would be a great opportunity to do so. The CVA didn’t go in planning to call their new gallery the Vault Gallery, but when you uncover an antique bank vault door hidden behind some walls, sometimes you just gotta roll with the punches. The CVA will have ribbon cutting at 2:30 pm, an open house from 3-5 pm, and the opening gallery gala for the Vault Gallery’s first exhibit, The Reveal, with work from Christine Alfery. Alfery, a contemporary artist, works primarily in watercolor and acrylic and her painting has a very pastel surreal quality to it. Alfrey will talk about her work at 6 pm. 715-842-4545.

Bradley Sperger

Saturday 3/4, City Grill, Wausau

There’s nothing like a night out downtown and why not spend it listening to a one-man band? Bradley Sperger brings a full sound all by himself, using live looping to great a sounds with layers of depth. The Wausau musician brings a mix of covers and originals for fairly unique night of great music. 8 pm. 715-848-2900.

Seven Things You Never Knew Happened During the Civil War

Sunday 3/5, Woodson History Center, Wausau

Even someone who is a long-studied Civil War buff will find something new to love here. Brett Barker, Associate Professor of History at UWMC, goes beyond the familiar battles and leaders of the Civil War, and reveals the more obscure, bizarre and even comical aspects of the war that divided our nation. Find out why battles stretched across the globe; how adversaries used bank robbery, poisoning, and arson; and when a Union army used a "torpedo mule" as a weapon. Part of the History Speaks series. 2 pm, free. 715-842-5750, marathoncountyhistory.org.

Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles

Wednesday 3/8, The Grand, Wausau

This Beatles revue has been to The Grand before, but never like this. The show is refreshed and rebooted with new video backdrops and period costumes. Still led by the convincing Paul Curatolo as Paul McCartney, the show covers all Beatles eras and albums, the radio hits and the lesser-known tracks. The dead-on performance by Curatolo drives what feels like a re-energized staging of “Rain,” wrote the San Diego Union-Tribune. “For pure musical pleasure you can call this latest incarnation a winner.” 7:30 pm. $44, $54, $64, $74. 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org.