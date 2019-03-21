HIGHLIGHTS: March 22-23

(First published in the March 21, 2019 issue of City Pages)

The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League

FRIDAY 3/22 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

Formed in Minneapolis in 2014, this enthusiastic string band brings the smoky rhythms of Prohibition swing into the 21st century. With a throwback look and sound, they combine elegant compositions and virtuosic playing, creating the perfect mood for their hot jazz, swing and Latin rhythm tunes all played with soaring vocals, endless energy and modern songwriting. According to The Current, “The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League take things all the way back to the 1930s with their Django Reinhardt-influenced gypsy jazz, and they do it damn well.” 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

Fool House

SATURDAY 3/23 | GRANITE PEAK SKI AREA, WAUSAU

Go back to the golden era of boy bands, pop stars, hip hop and pop punk with this ultimate 90s cover group from Chicago. It’s basically a non-stop sing-a-long, so come prepared to sing your heart out and dance all night long to these throwback songs performed with choreographed dance moves, a laid back style and a foolish sense of humor. If you were a Spice Girls, Backstreet Boys or NSYNC fan, this is the night for you. Ages 16+. 8-11:30 pm. Free. Details at skigranitepeak.com.

Eilen Jewell

SATURDAY 3/23 | NICOLET COLLEGE, RHINELANDER

Hailed as “Emotionally raw and riveting” by the Boston Globe, Eilen Jewell features a blend of influences from early blues, rockabilly and surf-noir to 1960s era rock and roll. The Idaho native makes each song her own while still paying homage to her beloved inspirations. With a subtle, yet powerful approach and warm stage presence, she draws you in with her evocative lyrics. According to Entertainment Weekly, “Packed with vivid lyrics, steel guitars, and hot licks, Jewell’s Americana-driven brand of country music sounds tailor-made for sweltering, stagnant summer nights.” 7:30 pm. $25. Tickets: wxpr.org, 715-362-6000.

