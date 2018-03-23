HIGHLIGHTS: March 23-27

(First published in the March 22, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Two Many Banjos

FRIDAY 3/23 | MINOCQUA BREWING

This Duluth-based band reunites for a brief 10 year anniversary tour. Two Many Banjos is the creation of songwriter and banjo player Marc Gartman, joined by a group of all-star musicians for the reunion including fellow banjo player Dave Carroll of Trampled by Turtles, fiddle player Jillian Rae and renowned guitarist and bass player Steve Garrington. Defined by their two banjo sound, the group plays bluegrass and folk tunes, but also ventures into rock and roll for a contemporary twist. 8:30 pm, 715-356-2600.

Try Curling

FRIDAY 3/23 | WAUSAU CURLING CENTER

In the 2018 Winter Olympics, the United States’ men’s curling team won gold! The Wausau Curling Club is ready to celebrate and teach people about the sport of curling. If you watched the Olympic games and wondered how the game works and what all that frantic sweeping of the brooms is all about, this is event is for you. 5:30-8 pm. $10. Registration required: tschessler@waow.com.

Vic Ferrari: Symphony on the Rocks

FRIDAY 3/23 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

A real symphony orchestra, pulled together by that party rock band Vic Ferrari, performs while backed by an outstanding audio and visual production that’ll stick in your head for days. You’ll recognize classic rock hit songs such as Aerosmith’s “Dream On”, Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Toto’s “Africa.” This year, the show features Emmy Award winner Mark Wood from the Trans Siberian Orchestra playing the electric violin. This guy proves that string instruments really can rock out hard. He has collaborated with big names in the music industry such as Lenny Kravitz, Celine Dion, Kanye West and Billy Joel. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $39. 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org.

Bock Fest and Honor Flight Run

SATURDAY 3/24 | BULL FALLS BREWERY, WAUSAU

What started in Northern Germany in the 13th-century as Einbeck ale is now known as bock, a dark, full beer brewed all winter long and tapped in spring. Bull Falls marks this tradition with their annual Never Forgotten Honor Flight 5K Walk and Run, which begins at noon. There will be Karmel Kaiser staff on hand to caramelize your beer with a hot poker. It’s a full day event with heated tents, eight bars, food vendors and live music from Jerry Schmitt at 12:30 pm in the Biergarten Tent, Led West at 1 pm in the Hop & Barley Tent, and The Trigger Trippers at 5 pm in the brewhouse. Free admission. bullfallsbrewery.com.

Trippin Billies

SATURDAY 3/24 | GRANITE PEAK SKI AREA, RIB MOUNTAIN

This is one of the nation’s most renowned Dave Matthew tribute bands. With some of the best musicians in Chicago, they’ve been bringing fans the music of the original band for more than 20 years, touring extensively throughout the U.S. and performing at many of the same venues Dave Matthew once graced. With Grant Chinouth as the lead vocalist, it’s hard to distinguish his voice from Dave’s—the similarity is uncanny. Ages 18+ in the Sundance Chalet, 8 pm. skigranitepeak.com.

Be the Bunny Enrichment Eggs-travaganza

SUNDAY 3/25 | WILDWOOD PARK & ZOO, MARSHFIELD

Become the Easter bunny for animals at the Wildwood Park & Zoo. Purchase a basket of goodies for select zoo animals, then go into the exhibit to hide the treats and watch as the animals hunt for them. This is one of several enrichment activities held at the zoo to provide interaction for the animals. 10 am-1 pm. $25 Kodiak brown bears, $15 mountain lion, lynx and bobcat. One basket per family, first-come first-serve. 715-384-4642, ci.marshfield.wi.us/visitors/wildwood_zoo.

Tim Buchholz Quintet release party

TUESDAY 3/27 | DALY’S, WAUSAU

As the culminating project of his fellowship with the UWMC Distinguished Faculty Society, assistant professor of music Tim Buchholz celebrates the release of his new jazz album, I Can’t Give You Anything But Love. Several years in the making, it features new arrangements of jazz standards including swing tunes and New-Orleans-style grooves. As a jazz singer, educator and arranger, Buchholz has performed at venues throughout the United States and Europe. He also directs the UWMC Concert choir and two vocal jazz ensembles. At this release party Buchholz performs on vocals with Mathew Buchman on piano, Cully Swansen on bass, Ryan Korb on drums, and Jeff Erickson on saxophone. 8:30 pm. 715-298-1331.

