HIGHLIGHTS: March 29-30

Steering Ships with Empty Bottles

FRIDAY 3/29 | BILL’S BAR, MERRILL

Fusing elements of folk, punk, Americana, rock and country, this Milwaukee band has a style all its own. They’ve honed their skills as musicians and songwriters playing countless shows from coast to coast and abroad. Their sound is fast-paced with rock riffs and soulful lyrics that get your feet stomping and your heart weeping. You’ll love jamming out along with Cris Bissell, who might rock out harder on the washboard than anyone else out there. 9 pm. 715-218-6969.

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

SATURDAY 3/30 | GRANITE PEAK SKI AREA, WAUSAU

This show might just be the most rollicking at Granite Peak this season as it features one of the area’s favorite bluegrass bands. Since forming in Stevens Point, the five-piece group has released three albums and performed at innumerable sold out shows and at festivals regionally and nationally. They mix their signature bluegrass sound with elements of jazz, folk, Zydeco and old school blues. It’s hard not to get up and dance to H&HG’s progressive string band sound. The show on the big stage of the Sundance Chalet opens with Armchair Boogie, a bluegrass band that delves into other genres such as funk and country. For ages 18+. 6-11:30 pm. $25 in advance, $35 at door if any remain. Skigranitepeak.com.

The Earthlings

SATURDAY 3/30 | GLASS HAT, WAUSAU

JAMES PEDERSON PHOTOGRAPHY

It’s psychedelic space rock, people! From Madison, The Earthlings have an eclectic sound that combines electronic sonic rock, with laid back psychedelic indie and the positive vibes from the 60s, 70s and 90s. Inspired by funk, soul, gospel, R&B and heavy metal, the group uses a variety of instruments, vocal harmony and lead-sharing, which gives them a passionate and upbeat energy that is absolutely contagious. They are opened by Elk Startled by Thunder, a three-piece folk and punk band from Stevens Point. 9 pm. 715-298-0016.