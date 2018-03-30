HIGHLIGHTS: March 30-31

(First published in the March 29, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, and Dig Deep

FRIDAY 3/30 | GRANITE PEAK SUNDANCE STAGE

Featuring two of the area’s favorite bluegrass bands in one evening, this show might be the most rollicking of anything in the Sundance Stage concert series this season. If you’re into thumping banjo, you already appreciate Dig Deep, who performs original, bluesy-rockin’ folk tunes as well as covers. The vocals are rough, rock-influenced and raspy, in front of plucky banjo and other strings. There’s no percussion, making the vocals all the more appreciated. Always bringing energy to their performances, it’s hard not to get up and dance around to Horseshoes & Hand Grenade’s mix of folk, bluegrass and old-time music. Come out for toe-tapping, foot stomping night of superb live music and fun. 6 pm. $20 advance, $25 door. Skigranitepeak.com.

Tommy Bentz

FRIDAY 3/30 | MALARKEY’S PUB, WAUSAU

Describing themselves as “Allman Brothers meets Van Morrison” this powerful trio plays soulful music blending rock, blues, jazz and folk. Based in River Falls, they’ve been playing together for 12 years, touring regionally in the US and annually in the UK. Fronted by Tommy Bentz, a singer, songwriter and guitarist, their sound features effortless, melodic and groovy bass lines with excellent vocal harmonies. It’s wide-ranging music with expressive vocals and southern jam-style blues and rock. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League

SATURDAY 3/31 | GUU’S ON MAIN, STEVENS POINT

Formed in Minneapolis in 2014, this enthusiastic string band brings the smoky rhythms of Prohibitions swing into the 21st Century. With a throwback look and sound, they combine elegant compositions and virtuosic playing, creating the perfect mood for their jazz, swing and Latin rhythm tunes. According to The Current, “The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League take things all the way back to the 1930s with their Django Reinhardt-influenced gypsy jazz, and they do it damn well.” 10 pm. 715-344-3200.

Crossing Croix

SATURDAY 3/31 | ARROW SPORTS, WESTON

A duo of best friends, TJ and Beau, form the core of this country-rock band. Heavily inspired by country legends such as Jason Aldean and Eric Church, the band strives to create an authentic sound by writing, recording and performing their own music. They have performed shows across the Midwest, including Country USA in Oshkosh last summer. Crossing Croix looks like country music, wearing t-shirts, flannels and baseball caps, but they add a rock twist. 8:30 pm. 715-359-2363.