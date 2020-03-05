HIGHLIGHTS: March 6-7

(First published in the March 5, 2020 issue of City Pages)

Rock’N for Pets with Rising Phoenix

FRIDAY 3/6 | CORAL LANES, ROTHSCHILD

Support a good cause while rocking to one of central Wisconsin’s favorite bands. The five-member band, formed by seasoned local musicians, plays the biggest rock hits from 70s and 80s crammed into one full show that keeps everyone singing and dancing. You’ll hear songs from Guns N’ Roses, Bon Jovi, Metallica, Motley Crüe, Aerosmith and more. With two shredding guitars, bass, drums and vocal harmonies, these guys provide fun, high energy that is guaranteed to pack the dance floor. In between dancing to the music, enjoy raffles and door prizes. 8 pm-midnight. $5 minimum donation supports Humane Society of Marathon Co. 715-359-5300 and on Facebook.

Rod TuffCurls & The Bench Press

SATURDAY 3/7 | GRANITE PEAK SKI AREA, WAUSAU

Combining excellent musicianship, bone-crushing three-part harmonies, and a contagious energy that will keep you dancing, this Chicago cover band has been entertaining crowds across the Midwest since 2008. Their eclectic repertoire includes hits ranging from The Beatles to Madonna, Queen to Miley Cyrus and Wilson Phillips to Dave Matthews Band. You may even hear some of their off-the-wall choices like Les Misérables, the Golden Girls theme song, and Wrigley’s gum commercials. Ages 18+. 7:30 pm. $20 in advance. Skigranitepeak.com.

Nick Anderson and The Skinny Lovers

SATURDAY 3/7 | WHITEWATER MUSIC HALL, WAUSAU

This is the kind of band you fall in love with. From Eau Claire, this singer-songwriter and his band are both quirky and fabulous. Influenced by John Mayer, Ed Sheeran, and Bon Iver, they play indie-rock and folk with great musicianship and stage presence. Their reflective lyrics inspire fun-loving dreamers while digging into the struggles of the human condition. Their song “24” was even referred to as “The Anthem of a Generation” by Phil Ehart of the band Kansas. 8 pm. $10. On Facebook.

