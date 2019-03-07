HIGHLIGHTS: March 9-10

(First published in the March 7, 2019 issue of City Pages)

The Steepwater Band

SATURDAY 3/9 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

This four-piece band was formed in Chicago back in 1998. Its founding members have been playing together for years, and their synergy shows it. The band started in Delta blues but has since expanded their influences to include many other genres including Americana, jazz, psychedelic samba and more. They’ve toured and shared the stage with notable artists such as ZZTop, Gov’t Mule, Wilco, Buddy Guy and more. You may have heard their songs on popular TV shows such as Shameless, NCIS, Better Call Saul and Friday Night Lights to name a few. It’s a stomping sound with slide guitar riffs and full vocals. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

Under the Streetlamp

SUNDAY 3/10 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

This concert celebrates classic hits of the American radio songbook from the 1950s-70s, taking audiences back to an era of sharkskin suits, flashy cars and martini shakers. It’s an electrifying evening with tight harmonies and slick dance moves. You’ll hear doo-wop, Motown, old time rock ‘n roll, and all of your favorite songs from The Drifters, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, and a “show-stopping” salute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $47. grandtheater.org.

Mike and the Moonpies

SUNDAY 3/10 | WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

These guys are hot, taking their cue from the past. Rolling Stone called this band’s latest album “an electric, must-hear mix of twang and boogie.” Their honky tonk straight from the Lone Star State comes from Mike Harmeier’s rodeo roots and a passion for country music. He’s the driving force of this six-piece Austin-based band. Along with classic rock sensibilities and sublime songwriting, they keep the torch burning with two-steps, Western swing and Americana music, while making it all fresh, fun and modern. 4 pm. $30 premium, $20 general. Tickets at rubbersoulproductions.com.

