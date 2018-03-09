HIGHLIGHTS: March 9-13

(First published in the March 8, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Metamorphoses

FRI.-SAT. 3/9-10 | UW-STEVENS POINT JENKINS THEATER

Check this out: UWSP is known for high quality theater, especially its elaborate sets and costumes, and this show includes a large, onstage pool of water! Based on the myths recorded by Roman poet Ovid, Mary Zimmerman’s Tony Award-nominated Metamorphoses retells some of the best-known ancient stories of love, loss and transformation. Watch King Midas turn his daughter into gold. Follow Orpheus as he faces the underworld in search for his doomed love, Eurydice. Follow the legendary love story of Eros and Psyche. Presented by UWSP Theatre and Dance. Intended for mature audiences. 7:30 pm. $24 adults and seniors, $14 age 17. Tickets.uwsp.edu, 715-346-4100

Useful Jenkins and Cornmeal

FRIDAY 3/9 | GRANITE PEAK SUNDANCE STAGE, RIB MOUNTAIN

× Expand Tim McGuire Useful Jenkins

Two bluegrass bands grace the Granite Peak Sundance Stage this Friday night. Using bluegrass as a base, Useful Jenkins taps into other genres such as folk, funk, rock, and hip hop. This 5-piece band is made up of two acoustic guitars, a violin, cello, bass and mandolin. Four-part vocal harmonies accompany the instruments, creating a solid, clean, and rare sound.

Cornmeal has been around for 17 years, but don’t mistake them for a traditional bluegrass band, these guys often reinvent themselves and introduce new members. With Bill Grady on lead vocals and Phil Roach on violin, Cornmeal brings lightning fast tempos, impeccable harmonies and a fresh energetic sound that introduces new generations to the joy of bluegrass. 6:30 pm. $10 advance, $12 door. Skigranitepeak.com

Golden Dragon Acrobats

FRIDAY 3/9 | UW-STEVENS POINT DREYFUS UNIVERSITY CENTER

Under the artistic direction of acrobatic performer Danny Chang and his wife, choreographer Angela Chang, this group is recognized as the premier Chinese acrobatic touring company in the United States. They’ve toured all over the world since 1985 sharing their award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques. This will be breathtaking show full of beauty, incredible athleticism and talent that’s perfect for the entire family. 7:30 pm. $25.75. tickets.uwsp.edu

Spotlight Band

FRIDAY 3/9 | J. GUMBO’S, WAUSAU

Get your polka on. Husband and wife duo Scott and Pam combine their musical talents and love of polka to form the band—these two even met at a polka dance back in 1981. Scott leads with accordion and vocals. He has been playing the accordion since the 1970’s and he was featured on Frankie Yankovic’s Grammy nominated album. Scott likes to bring new music for all ages to each performance and enjoys playing requests. If you need some polka dance tips, pay attention to Pam as she has taught polka dancing for many years and certainly knows the best moves. 7-10 pm. 715-848-6267

Wausau Dance Theatre: Sleeping Beauty

SATURDAY 3/10 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

See, feel and hear the classic story of Princess Aurora who falls into a deep sleep on her 16th birthday. The curse by the evil fairy can be broken only by a kiss from a prince who loves her. The ballet performance is part of the annual festivities. Ticketholders ages 3-8 can attend a fairy ballerina class with Princess Aurora in the Great Hall 12:45-1:15 pm and make crafts before the show. 1:30 & 7 pm. $25 adults, $22 children. Tickets: 715-842-0988, grandtheater.org.

Cooking with Inga Witscher

SATURDAY 3/10 | MARATHON CO. LIBRARY, WAUSAU

Attention foodies. Come and meet the host of the popular Wisconsin Public Television Series Around the Farm Table. Witscher’s culinary career began with her organic dairy farm, but she also runs a recipe blog, a bed and breakfast business, and writes columns for magazines. Watch as she demonstrates how to make Smörgåstårta, a savory Scandinavian dish that’s basically a cross between a sandwich and a cake, and can be prepared with ingredients like smoked fish, veggies, cream cheese and bread. Our guess is that it’s way more tasty than it sounds, because Inga is awesome. 10 am. 715-261-7230.

EgoCon

SATURDAY 3/10 | HOLIDAY INN, STEVENS POINT

If you’re a fan of the TV show Doctor Who this is the event for you. Actually, it’s for fans of anything sci-fi and fantasy. Sponsored by the North Eastern Wisconsin Friends of the Doctor, EgoCon is a science fiction, fantasy and gaming convention. A highlight will be full sized Daleks and a TARDIS on display. Listen to seminars, watch demonstrations, play games and trivia, or make your own EgoCon t-shirt. Vendors will be available offering science fiction and fantasy books, toys, games, collectables and more. Youths must be accompanied by an adult. 9:30 am-11 pm. $10 adults, $5 students. sites.google.com/site/egoconevent/home.

Brothers Burn Mountain

SATURDAY 3/10 | MINOCQUA BREWING COMPANY

Brothers Ryan and Jesse Dermody of this eclectic rock act have been playing together for 15 years and it shows in their energy-filled live performances. Based out of Duluth, this soulful, energetic drum and electric guitar duo has toured across the Midwest, playing more than a thousand live shows. Their music features guitar riffs, harmonies and fast drum rhythms. You may even see both brothers playing drums together, or drumming on bar stools. 8 pm. 715-356-2600

We Banjo 3

TUESDAY 3/13 | UW-STEVENS POINT DREYFUS UNIVERSITY CENTER

× Expand David Norton & Ronnie Norton of DN Design

From Galway, Ireland, this popular band uses banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, vocals and percussion to create a unique sound they call “Celtgrass”—a combination of traditional Irish and American bluegrass that’s “pure listening pleasure,” according to Irish Music Magazine. The two sets of brothers, Enda and Fergal Scahill and Martin and David Howley, are some of the most celebrated young musicians in Ireland for their perfect harmony and innovative arrangements that audiences of all ages can love. 7:30 pm. $16.25 in advance, $21.25 day of. tickets.uwsp.edu.

The Hero Two Doors Down

TUESDAY 3/13 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

You’re probably familiar with the story of Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play major league baseball when he joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947 (if you’re not, rent the biopic movie about him, 42 right now). The daughter of the baseball legend, Sharon Robinson, takes the stage to share her family’s story. She’s an author of both fiction and nonfiction. Many of her nonfiction books about her father have been highly praised, and her most recent work, The Hero Two Doors Down, is based on the true story of a friendship between a boy and a baseball legend. Presented by A Walk In Their Shoes, a coalition of local schools and educators. 6:30 pm. Free, but call 715-842-0988 for ticket availability.

