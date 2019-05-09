HIGHLIGHTS: May 10-11

(First published in the May 9, 2019 issue of City Pages)

FLO Fest Music and Art Gathering

FRI.-SAT. 5/10-11 | BILL’S BAR, MERRILL

Soul Symmetry performs both nights at FLO Fest

Summer is just around the corner, so let the festivals begin! Featuring an eclectic mix of bluegrass and alternative folk, this family-friendly festival is now in its second year. It’s all about good music, good friends and good dogs as the event raises funds for the Langlade County Humane Society. There will be raffles, vendors and live painting by Mara’s Mellow Studio, Jonnie Heldt and Bec Heart. Don’t worry about it being too cold outside, you’ll stay warm dancing all night long under a covered and heated tent. Presented by EB & FLO Studio. $45 advance, $50 at door, tickets include rough camping. flofest.simpletix.com and on Facebook.

Friday

1:00 pm | Open Stage

3:00 pm | The Chad O’Kennedy

4:30 pm | The Folklore Shroud

6:00 pm | Billy Bronsted and The Loot

7:30 pm | Burnt Toast & Jam

9:00 pm | Scott Kirby & Phyl Wickham

10:30 pm | The Pine Travelers

Midnight | Soul Symmetry

Saturday

11:00 am | SCKT

12:00 pm | Door Number 3

1:30 pm | Doc Nurs x Grace Flow x J Burna

2:30 pm | Feed The Friends

3:30 pm | Shoestring Joe and the Star Thief

5:00 pm | Red Ben and the Missing Miles

6:30 pm | Rock Bottom String Band

8:00 pm | The Monsters of Grass

9:30 pm | Uncle C-Dub

10:00 pm | Soul Symmetry

11:30 pm | Feed The Dog

The Goddamn Gallows

SATURDAY 5/11 | POLACK INN, WAUSAU

It’s a night of punk rock, featuring four live bands, headlined by The Goddamn Gallows, a punk-metal-bluegrass band from Detroit. Their sound is constantly evolving and has been described as “hobocore,” “gypsy-punk”, and “Americana-punk”. Their live shows are full of impromptu antics and hauntingly eclectic instrumentation that will leave you wanting to hear more. Also hear Wausau bands 20 Watt Tombstone and We the Heathens along with Columbo, Ohio’s Gudger. 9 pm. 715-845-6184.

Orlando Peña

SATURDAY 5/11 | SAWMILL BREWING CO., MERRILL

From Milwaukee, this singer and songwriter’s tunes contain the beautiful imagery and storytelling qualities of traditional folk and country music, but with modern instrumentation and rhythms that come from his eclectic background. Rarely is he alone on stage—he’s often joined fellow musicians. One night he will be accompanied by a banjo, dobro the next, rich three-part harmonies another, always guaranteeing a fresh sound and an exciting show. 8 pm. 715-722-0230.

