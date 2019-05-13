HIGHLIGHTS: May 14-16

(First published in the May 9, 2019 issue of City Pages)

An Evening with Author Victoria Houston

TUESDAY 5/14 | TB SCOTT LIBRARY, MERRILL

Bestselling author Victoria Houston attributes life mistakes to her success as a published mystery writer. Originally from Rhinelander, Houston lived in many other places, but after 30 years she returned home to the Northwoods where she has lived for the past 20 years. During her witty presentation, “The Three Life Mistakes I’ve Made That Force Me to Write Fishing Mysteries”, she reveals what led her to writing her popular books. A number of her titles from the Loon Lake Mystery Series will be available to purchase, or bring your own copies to be signed. Part of the Words Worth Hearing Series. 6-7:30 pm. 715-536-7191.

The Landscape of Guitar

THURSDAY 5/16 | CAMPANILE CENTER, MINOCQUA

× Expand Patchouli: The Landscape of Guitar

A lot of you know the folk duo Patchouli for their years of performing in the area. The duo of Julie Patchouli and Bruce Hecksel has stretched out in recent years with their acclaimed music and visual art experience, Terra Guitarra. It’s an animated concert experience, as paintings come to life to the fresh folk music of Patchouli. The internationally touring, Wisconsin/Chicago-based guitar duo are renowned for this visual art concept with exhibitions on three continents. Watch as guitar birds soar through guitar canyons while guitar mermaids frolic in guitar oceans. The paintings, created and animated by Bruce, were composed to the music, so the visuals fit seamlessly with the tunes you hear. According to the Chicago Tribune, these gifted artists combine “guitars of the Gipsy Kings, the harmony of Simon & Garfunkel and the colors of Van Gogh” in a show that “inspires the Human Spirit.” 7 pm. $22 in advance, $27 at door. Tickets: campanilecenter.org.

