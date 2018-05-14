HIGHLIGHTS: May 16-17

Sarah Potenza

WEDNESDAY 5/16 | WILDWOOD, MARSHFIELD

You might recognize this commanding vocalist from season 8 of the NBC’s hit singing competition, The Voice where she impressed viewers with her powerful pipes and rootsy rock performing style. Prior to her TV debut, she spent seven years with her band Sarah & The Tall Boys before she relocated to Nashville, where she quickly gained attention for her reflective songwriting. After The Voice, Potenza returned home to Nashville where she made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry and released an album in 2016. Rolling Stone has declared that “Potenza is to the blues what Adele is to pop." 7:30 pm. $25 reserved, $20 general. Tickets at voxmarshfield.com.

Porky’s Groove Machine

THURSDAY 5/17 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

As the absolute clear winners of the Grand’s Big Gig band competition show in October, Porky’s Groove Machine earned a headlining spot in this 10x10 show — this one complete with on-stage cabaret style seating! It’s a night of over-the-top showmanship, personality and hilarity combined with crazy good musicianship with this Appleton based funk band. They’ve spent five years playing around the state, Midwest and the East Coast, declaring themselves as the “intergalactic ambassador of Wisconsin’s silliest nerd funk.” Don’t be fooled by this band’s wacky sense of humor. Their music style is mature and polished (seriously, how do they play so well while romping around like that?) with a three-piece horn section and a percussionist on top of a traditional rock rhythm section. These guys know how to have fun with outrageous costumes, choreographed dance moves and the ability to get the audience involved. Get ready for a goofy, weird, and fun performance that is sure to get you laughing and dancing. Opening the show is the bluegrass band Armchair Boogie. 8 pm. $10 advance, $15 door; $50 stage table of 4, $30 table of 2. Grandtheater.org.