HIGHLIGHTS: May 18-19

(First published in the May 16, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Pat McCurdy

SATURDAY 5/18 | THE BAR, ROTHSCHILD

He’s an enigmatic musician, singer, songwriter and comedian. Performing over 300 shows a year, the Milwaukee-based artist has built something of a cult following over the years. His large catalog of original songs—600 and growing—covers a variety of musical styles and topics such as lost loves, politics and family vacations. His live shows usually consist of just him and his guitar and include improvised interaction with the audience, making him appeal to audiences of all ages. 7-9 pm. 715-355-7011.

Mai Fest

Picasa

SATURDAY 5/18 | BULL FALLS BREWERY, WAUSAU

Celebrate the end of a long cold winter and welcome the sun at this annual German-style festival with flowers, authentic eats, and of course, lots of beer. Lederhosen and dirndls are encouraged as you dance around the maypole with live music by the Alpensterne of Minnesota and Bull Falls’ own Blasmusikanten. The fest kicks off with ceremonial keg tapping at 1:30 pm followed by the live music, door prizes and food grilled by City Grill. 1:30-6:30 pm. Free admission. 715-842-2337 and bullfallsbrewery.com

Westside Wausau Historic Tavern Tour

SUNDAY 5/19 | EAGLES CLUB, WAUSAU

This being Wisconsin, our local taverns are some of the oldest, longest-operating businesses in town. Visit six historic taverns on Wausau’s west side by bus and hear costumed storytellers recount tales from the past at each stop. Bars include Treu’s Tic Toc, Wausau Labor Temple (LT Club), Day’s Bowl-A-Dome, Chatterbox and Trails End Lodge. Don’t forget to bring some cash to enjoy drinks at each stop. The event begins and ends at the Eagles Club, 1703 S. Third Ave., with bus assignments at 11:30 am, tour at noon, followed by live music by Substyle from 3-5 pm back at Eagles Club. Fundraiser for Marathon Co. Historical Society. $25. Pre-registration required: Eventbrite.com.

