HIGHLIGHTS: May 19-20

The Soul Inspirations

Friday 5/19, Intermission, Wausau

This awesome group led by Wausau’s David Deon isn’t just an R&B band. They combine hot Southern Soul, jazz harmony and Latin rhythms that aim at the heart and mind. Their performances range from a romantic croon to a bluesy wail and even to a holler. David Deon who has shared the stage with many nationally renowned artists, such as Wilson Pickett, Major Lance, Lou Rawls and more. 9 pm. 715-849-9377.

Copper Box

Friday 5/19, Bull Falls Brewery, Wausau

Channeling the rowdy feels of a small-town party, this genre-bending band celebrates the fusion of roots and rock with a refreshing, gutsy, Americana sound—with an accordion as the lead instrument. This quartet is loaded with energy and features a mountain of instruments, such as guitar, saxophone, percussion, flute, piano, sousaphone, drums, bass, ukulele and more. The Wisconsin Blues Society states that, “This group cooks and swings with some of the best Zydeco-influenced groups I’ve seen anywhere in the country." 6 pm. 715-842-2337.

B.J. Thomas: Live in Concert

Saturday 5/20, Sentry Theater, Stevens Point

This five time Grammy winner, has sold more than 70 million records and is ranked in Billboard’s Top 50 most played artists over the past 50 years. He’s particularly known for his hit songs of the 1960s and 1970s, such as “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Hooked on a Feeling,” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head.” Hear all of the hits the way only B.J. Thomas can sing them. 5 & 8 pm. $35. For tickets call 715-346-4100 or at uwsptickets.universitytickets.com.

Second Avenue Block Party

Saturday 5/20, The Chatterbox, Wausau

This event celebrates the Second Avenue Streetscaping Project—the neighborhood is open and it’s beautiful, the construction project even won a state award recently for Best Public Improvement Project in a Main Street District. The block party begins with an antique, collectible and household auction at the historic Kleinheinz Dairy building at 9 am. Then from 1-5 pm in front of Chatterbox there’s food, a beer garden, a New Life Pet Adoption and other community booths, activities for kids, raffles, live music by Led West and more. The Raising Awareness Racing Against Addiction Run starts at the block party at 1 pm and returns there as well. For details see raraa.org. Stick around for an after-party at the Chatterbox. 1-5 pm. Free. Wausauriverdistrict.org.