HIGHLIGHTS: May 25-26

(First published in the May 23, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Aaron Lee Kaplan

SATURDAY 5/25 | HIAWATHA, WAUSAU

Playing a mix of rock, blues and folk, this singer-songwriter from Marshfield plays a mix of covers and originals for an evening of acoustic guitar virtuosity and great songwriting. Inspired by classic rock music, Kaplan starting writing songs and playing guitar at age 12. By age 15 he was performing at coffee shops, restaurants and book stores. Since moving to Wisconsin in 2015, he’s earned a reputation for his slide and fingerstyle guitar playing and his thought provoking original songs. Though he’s a solo artist, he achieves a full sound by adding percussion to his vocals and guitar by using a foot stomp box, which has a similar sound to a kick drum. 6 pm. 715-848-5166.

The Oxleys

SATURDAY 5/25 | CENTRAL WATERS BREWING CO., AMHERST

Formed at UW-Milwaukee in 2016, this Americana duo has been writing and performing throughout Wisconsin. Led by singer-songwriter and guitarist Cray Oxley with Josh Trimble on bass, the folk group pulls inspiration from a variety of genres and bands including The Lumineers, Mumford and Sons, Nathaniel Rateliff, Dead Horses and more. You’ll love how they turn the venue into an intimate space with their piano-driven, laid back and passionate tunes. 7 pm. 715-824-2739.

Copper Box

SUNDAY 5/26 | GREAT DANE, WAUSAU

This favorite Wisconsin band kicks off Great Dane’s annual outdoor music series. Channeling the rowdy feels of a small-town party, this genre-bending band celebrates the fusion of roots and rock with a refreshing Americana sound peppered with zydeco and humor. Based in Oshkosh, this quartet is loaded with energy and features a mountain of instruments, such as guitar, saxophone, percussion, flute, button accordion, piano, sousaphone, drums, bass, ukulele and more. The Wisconsin Blues Society states that, “This group cooks and swings with some of the best Zydeco-influenced groups I’ve seen anywhere in the country." 6 pm. 715-845-3000.

