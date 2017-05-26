HIGHLIGHTS May 26-27

Pine Travelers

Friday 5/26, Arrow Sports Club, Weston

This Madison-based groups creates original music that combines gritty Americana, country, folk and bluegrass with old school roots and rock and roll. Since their inception in 2013, they have played close to 300 lives shows in six states and shared the stage with groups like Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Pert Near Sandstone, The Mustache and many more. Their honest, meaningful lyrics reflect their northern Midwest roots and their live shows are energetic and dance-able and range from rustic roots to funky grooves with a modern twist. The band hopes, “their music reflects their modest, hard-working values: rural values meshed with urban sensibility.” 9 pm. 715-359-2363.

Vintage Board Game Night

Friday 5/26, Woodson History Center, Wausau

Spend your Friday night playing classic games for all ages. Held every fourth Friday at the Woodson History Center, Vintage Board Game Night is the perfect excuse to revisit the games you loved when you were younger, such as Uno, Trouble, Kerplunk, Trivial Pursuit, Hungry Hungry Hippos, Othello, Sequence, Yahtzee and countless others. All games provided by the Marathon County Historical Society, but feel free to bring your own board games to play and share. Bring the whole family and introduce the kids to pastimes of previous generations. For full list of games available, view the event on the Marathon County Historical Society’s Facebook page. 7-10 pm. Free. 715-842-5750.

Matthew Szlachetka

Saturday 5/27, Colombia Park, Marshfield

Based in Los Angeles, Szlachetka has been making music for over a decade, both as a frontman for the acclaimed roots-rock band Northstar Sessions, and as a solo artist. This prolific songwriter relishes the creative chemistry of collaborative writing and the connections he makes while traveling on the road. According to Premier Guitar Magazine, “Matthew’s songwriting is that rare kind that rises above the cliché, but remains accessible for the ordinary listener.” 6 pm. Free admission, but contributions appreciated. voxconcertseries.com.

