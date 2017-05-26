HIGHLIGHTS: May 28-29

Erin Krebs Jazz Trio

Sunday 5/28, Minocqua Brewing Company

Ranging from sultry jazz to bebop scat to belting out blues, Erin’s performances are dynamic. Growing up in Southern Wisconsin, her love of music began at an early age and she earned her Bachelor of Music Education Degree from UW-Oshkosh in 2003. She taught music in schools for a decade but is now focusing on her career as a vocalist while teaching private lessons. Recently, Erin was nominated by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry for Jazz Artist of the Year in 2017 and Female Vocalist of the Year in 2016 and 2017. According to Jazziz Magazine "She might be a best-kept secret of her native Wisconsin." Hear Erin perform along with Jeff Johnston on guitar and Justin Zopel on bass, creating a remarkable jazz trio. 1:30 pm. 715-356-2600.

Memorial Day Ceremony

Monday 5/29, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau

Restlawn Memorial Park’s annual Remembrance Ceremony and Veterans Service always has been one of the most moving, beautiful events of the year in Wausau. The American Legion Montgomery plant Dudley Post 10 will perform a 21-gun salute along with echo taps. Then the Man-of-Honor Society will have a Missing Man’s Table ceremony. The event features Gilbert Holcomb, a service office with the 82nd Airborne Army Division as the keynote speaker. There will also be a musical performance by Barbara Oelke along with members of the 132nd WI National Guard Band Brass Quintet. Seating is limited, so bring a chair or blanket. Public encouraged to attend. 11 am. 715-675-3309.

