HIGHLIGHTS: May 29-31

Wisconsin Woodchucks

TUES.-THURS. 5/29-31 | ATHLETIC PARK, WAUSAU

It’s the home opener! The Woodchucks baseball club kicks off their 25th anniversary season this week with three nights of games in a row. On Tuesday and Wednesday the Woodchucks go up against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and on Thursday against the Rapids Rafters. Games are at 6:35 each evening. General admission tickets $8, reserved seats start at $9, available in advance at 715-845-5055 or woodchucks.com. Tickets also at the gate.

Lili K

THURSDAY 5/31 | PFIFFNER PIONEER PARK BAND SHELL, STEVENS POINT

The Levitt AMP Music Series returns to Stevens Point this summer, and it’s a big deal. It’s a grant-supported series awarded to 15 cities across the U.S. each year to help towns and cities transform underused public spaces into thriving destinations through the power of free, live music. Stevens Point was chosen in 2017, and again for 2018. For its first concert of the series, jazz and rock vocalist Lili K headlines. From Chicago, she’s known for her smooth and sultry vocals and VIBE Magazine stated, “This jazz aristocrat has the kind of chops that stop you in your tracks."She’s performed at many music festival including SXSW, Lollapalooza, Pitchfork, Summefest and many more. FFO Stringband opens with spoken word poet Amelia Shamrowicz performing between acts. 6 pm. Free. Createportagecounty.org.