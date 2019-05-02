HIGHLIGHTS: May 3-5

(First published in the May 2, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Porky’s Groove Machine

FRIDAY 5/3 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

This fabulously funky band is celebrating the release of their new CD, Hello My Name Is. Their live performances are full of over-the-top showmanship, personality and hilarity combined with crazy good musicianship. Since forming in 2011, they’ve played around the state, Midwest and the East Coast, sharing their mature musicality and wacky sense of humor. Their style is polished with a three-piece horn section and a percussionist on top of a traditional rock rhythm section. These guys know how to have fun with outrageous costumes, choreographed dance moves and the ability to get the audience dancing, singing and laughing along. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

Cinco De Mayo Festival

SATURDAY 5/4 | WAUSAU CENTER MALL

Learn about Mexican history and culture and this festival full of family fun in the former JC Penny space at the Wausau Center Mall. Put your skills to the test with mechanical bull riding and enjoy entertainment provided by Ballet Folklórico Nacional de Milwaukee and live music by Oscar y su nueva Generación and Salvador Villanueva. Kids can have fun with piñatas, games and inflatables. The best part of the day may be the traditional and authentic Mexican food available including tacos, quesadillas, tamales, burritos, ceviche and more. Proceeds benefit The Wausau Firefighters Community Foundation Fund. 2-9 pm, followed by an after-party at Jalapenos Restaurant with two DJs. $5 or free under 12. 715-842-9206.

The Currency of Collage: Mark Wagner Artist Residency

SAT.-SUN. 5/4-5 | WOODSON ART MUSEUM, WAUSAU

Collage artist Mark Wagner

Born and raised in Marathon County, artist Mark Wagner slices thousands of dollars to create collages that pointedly and playfully explore the intersection of wealth, power, value and American identity. He manipulates the money to depict portraits, plant life and recasts George Washington in new roles. During his residency he leads a workshop, public program and gallery walk. 715-845-7010.

Cut & Paste · Sat. — Teens and adults join Wagner to kick-start collage endeavors with overview of this art form. 10 am-5 pm. $35 members, $50 non-members. Registration required: 715-845-7010

Gallery Walk · Sun. — Ages 13+ explore Cut Up/ Cut Out with Mark Wagner, who offers insights into various processes utilized by fellow artists. 1-2 pm

Making Money by Cutting It · Sun. — Mark Wagner shares presentation that includes images, a time-lapse collaging video, tools of his trade, with Q&A. For ages 13+. 2-3 pm

