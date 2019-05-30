HIGHLIGHTS: May 30-June2

(First published in the May 30, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Matt Hopper & The Roman Candles

THURSDAY 5/30 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

With memorable melodies, irresistible guitar riffs and smooth vocals, this Americana band blends rock and roll, blues, country, folk, reggae, pop and psychedelia into a unique take on guitar based music. Singer, songwriter and guitarist Matt Hopper has toured all around the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Europe performing his pop and rocks songs that have sparked comparison to classic rock legends Tom Petty, Ryan Adams, Van Morrison and many more. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

Parking Lot Party

FRI.-SAT. 5/31-6/1 | ARROW SPORTS CLUB, WESTON

× Expand Hyde performs Saturday at Arrow Sports Club

It’s a grown-up summer kick-off with two nights of live music in Arrow’s parking lot under a big tent with an outdoor bar. On Friday you’ll hear a variety of music from local musicians Brad Emanuel, Sidney Rose, Charlie Strong and Harold Melo. Then on Saturday enjoy rockin’ tunes from Hyde with special guest Sidney Rose. 7-11 pm both nights. 715-359-2363.

Marathon Co. June Dairy Breakfast

SUNDAY 6/2 | NORTHCENTRAL TECH COLLEGE, WAUSAU

Isolated Cow Portrait It’s June Dairy Month!

June is Dairy Month! The annual event is known for its farm-fresh scrambled eggs, pancakes, maple syrup, cheese curds and ice cream, but it’s also a chance to appreciate the dairy industry and its contributions to Marathon County. This year’s event is hosted at NTC’s Agriculture Center of Excellence and features activities for all ages. Enjoy farm tours, interactive mobile labs, view the robotic milking and feeding system, a 5K run/walk and a children’s activity area with a fiberglass milking cow, face painting, tractor pull, pen the pigs game, gunnysacks races and more. Park at the NTC Main campus and take shuttle busses from the entrance of the Center for Health Science building to the Agriculture Center. 8 am-12:30 pm. $8 adults, $3 ages 6-12, free 5 and under. For details and a full menu visit marathonppa.org.

