HIGHLIGHTS: May 4-6

(First published in the May 5, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Judah and the Lion

FRIDAY 5/4 | UW-STEVENS POINT QUANDT FIELDHOUSE

Combine folk, club pop and hip hop and you get Judah and the Lion. From Nashville, the trio of Judah Akers, Brian Macdonald and Nat Zuercher use their folk instruments including guitar, banjo and mandolin to play hip-hop beats—think folk with attitude. It’s a wide-ranging sound with hip-hop percussion and banjo riffs. In 2018, iHeartRadio named them Best New Rock/Alternative Artist. “Take it all Back,” a single from their album, Folk Hop N Roll, reached number one on alternative song charts. These guys create an experience for their audiences with fun, creative and youthful shows full of electricity. 7:30 pm. $28 advance, $33 day of. Tickets.uwsp.edu.

Love Train Gala

SATURDAY 5/5 | WAUSAU LABOR TEMPLE

Relish an evening of togetherness, unity and love during the second annual Love Train Gala.Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and raise funds for People for the Power of Love, a local organization led by Chris Norfleet dedicated to fostering understanding, awareness, leadership, and cultural and socio-economic justice. It’s an evening full of entertainment and fun, including dinner, dancing, a silent auction featuring art by Stephanie Kohli and others, Latina Dancers and live music by David Deon & The Soul Inspirations. 5 pm. $25 a person, $40 for two, free 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at Patina Coffeehouse or the WIPPS/WPR Offices. 715-559-5615.

Matthew West

SUNDAY 5/6 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

Praised by The New York Times as “a vivid and compelling songwriter with impressive approaches to the familiar,” this songwriter and four-time Grammy nominee performs contemporary Christian and gospel music. Named Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year in 2016, not only does West have his solo recording career, he also has more than 130 songwriting credits including tunes by Rascal Flatts, Scotty McCreery, Billy Ray Cyrus and more. With more than 1.5 million albums sold, West is known for communicating stories through songs and spreading positive messages. 6 pm. Tickets start at $20. Grandtheater.org.

