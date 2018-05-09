HIGHLIGHTS: May 12-13

The May North

SATURDAY 5/12 | MINOCQUA BREWING COMPANY

From St. Paul, this three-piece roots, bluegrass and blues band plays evocative ballads and foot-stompers with time-honored instruments including acoustic guitar, banjo, dobro and fiddle. Formed in 2010, their earthy soundscape finds its inspiration, keys and lyrics from a range of genres—it’s not just bluegrass. Their engaging songs can bring audiences quiet reflection followed by howling jubilation. 8 pm. 715-356-2600.

Denise Sauter

SATURDAY 5/12 | DALY’S WAUSAU

This Wausau-based vocalist and her band performs an eclectic mix of great jazz standards, contemporary sounds from the likes of Norah Jones and Sting, all with funky rhythm and blues. She’s been entertaining audiences for over 20 years, sharing her warm vocal styling and pouring her heart into her music. At Daly’s, she shares the stage with Sara Rifleman on keyboard, Kelvin Kaspar on guitar, Jeff Erickson on saxophone, Charlie Sauter on bass and Ryan Korb on drums. 8 pm. 715-298-1331.

Dreamscaper: Ian Plant Residency

SAT.-SUN. 5/12-13 | WOODSON ART MUSEUM, WAUSAU

He’s a professional photographer, magazine contributor, and managing editor of Outdoor Photography Guide. He seeks out photographs that capture the beauty of our world. Plant’s photo, “Ice Age Wisconsin,” is one of the 50 photographs of seldom-seen places and events featured in the current exhibition Rarely Seen: Photographs of the Extraordinary(on view thru May 27).During his artist residency, he leads public programs and a class to help you frame and see objects in a new light. lywam.org.

Photographer Gallery Walk · Sat. Join Plant for a gallery walk, gain insights and impressions of Rarely Seenphotographs, including his own, Ice Cave Wisconsin. 1-2 pm.

Lessons from the Field: Photography Class · Sat. Intermediate photographers receive technical advice about aperture, exposure settings, artful use of perspective, composition, and light to help transform your photography and how you see the world. 3-6 pm. $15 members, $25 non-members. Registration required: 715-845-7010

Stories behind the Shots · Sun. Plant shares favorite photos taken around the world with stories about experiences and expeditions. 1-2 pm.