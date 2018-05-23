HIGHLIGHTS: May 25-27

Red Sky Warning

FRIDAY 5/25 | MALARKEY’S PUB, WAUSAU

Red Sky Warning brings their raw rock and roll experience to Wausau this weekend. From La Crosse, this five piece has been captivating local and regional audiences for the past four years, sharing their soulful lyrics with guitar driven hooks and an unshakable rhythm section. Their phenomenal pedal steel playing adds an element of style to their alternative rock sound. Get ready for an energetic, rockin’ night at Malarkey’s. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

Featherwolf

SATURDAY 5/26 | MINOCQUA BREWING COMPANY

Sam Luna on vocals and guitar and Shaun Marie on vocals, guitar and harmonica make up this Appleton based group. Formed in early 2016, the duo has released two albums and have toured the United States playing their old country and bluesy folk acoustic duets. Playing with immense chemistry and contagious enthusiasm paired with tight vocal harmonies and relatable lyrics, it’s hard not to smile at their upbeat, lighthearted tunes. 8:30 pm. 715-356-2600.

Copper Box

SUNDAY 5/27 | GREAT DANE, WAUSAU

Channeling the rowdy feels of a small-town party, this genre-bending band celebrates the fusion of roots and rock with a refreshing Americana sound peppered with zydeco and humor. Based in Oshkosh, this quartet is loaded with energy and features a mountain of instruments, such as guitar, saxophone, percussion, flute, button accordion, piano, sousaphone, drums, bass, ukulele and more. The Wisconsin Blues Society states that, “This group cooks and swings with some of the best Zydeco-influenced groups I’ve seen anywhere in the country." 6 pm. 715-845-3000.