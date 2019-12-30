HIGHLIGHTS: New Year's Eve

(First published in the December 19, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Noon Year’s Celebration

SATURDAY 12/28 | WAUSAU CHILDREN’S MUSEUM

If you want your kids to experience the excitement of counting down to the New Year, but can’t have them staying up until midnight, bring them to the Wausau Children’s Museum for this fifth annual celebration just for kids. From 10-11:30 am kids make New Year’s themed crafts, decorate cookies and sip on delicious punch. Then at noon, enjoy a countdown with a drop of 1,000 balloons, and run on bubble wrap “firecrackers.” $4 admission, free under 1 and parents and caregivers. 608-408-4668 and on Facebook.

New Year’s Bash with Unity

TUESDAY 12/31 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

Celebrate the new year island style with high energy, funky reggae rock tunes. The wildly popular, feel-good band Unity from the Fox Valley has been a Wausau and Concerts on the Square favorite for years. With positive party vibes, the band plays old roots and reggae favorites along with original music that blends the influences of roots, rock, blues, funk and reggae into their own unique sound. Fronted by the energetic and charismatic Kai “Pita” Kotobalavu on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, he draws you in with his island-smooth sound and gets you up on your feet. 9:30 pm. 715-819-3663.

New Years Eve Party with Hello Weekend

TUESDAY 12/31 | GRANITE PEAK SKI AREA, WAUSAU

The ski hill is ringing in the year with a party that will blow your moisture-wicking socks off. Listen to live music in the Historic Chalet during the day by singer-songwriter Brian Bethke 1-5 pm. Then at 7:30 pm the big party begins in the Sundance Chalet. Get your groove on to music by Hello Weekend. This high-energy Chicago-based dance band performs the biggest chart toppers and recreates them flawlessly. They cover everything from Lady Gaga to Guns N' Roses and Bruno Mars to The Beach Boys! It’s a full-on celebration with fireworks on the slopes, neon lights, a photo booth, balloon drop and champagne at midnight. All ages. 7:30 pm-12:30 am. $10 or $5 with lift ticket package. Tickets at skigranitepeak.com.