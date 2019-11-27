HIGHLIGHTS: November 29-30

(First published in the November 27, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Becky Buller

FRIDAY 11/29 | WHITEWATER MUSIC HALL, WAUSAU

It’s a night of powerful world class music. Minnesota native Becky Buller, now based in Tennessee, is an eight-time International Bluegrass Music Association awards winner who made bluegrass music history in 2016 by becoming the first artist ever to win in both instrumental and vocal categories, as well as the first female to win Fiddle Player Of The Year. Not only is she an excellent performer, she’s an incredible songwriter whose Grammy-winning songs have been recorded by some of the industry’s best. She co-wrote “Freedom,” the lead-off track of The Infamous Stringduster’s 2018 Grammy award-winning album, Laws Of Gravity, as well as “The Shaker,” featured on The Travelin’ McCoury’s self-titled release that brought home the 2019 Best Bluegrass Album Grammy. Opening the concert is The Foragers, an all-star assemblage of local bluegrass musicians Art Stevenson, Adam Greuel and Stef Lee. 6:30 pm. $25. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Charlie Berens

FRIDAY 11/29 | NORTH STAR CASINO, BOWLER

Holy cow, guys! As of Tuesday there were less than 50 tickets left, so get a move on, and revel in cheesehead humor with this comedian and YouTube star. Born and raised in Wisconsin with his 11 siblings, Berens began his career at UW-Madison reporting for MTV's Choose or Lose. Since then he's worked with Fox, CBS Sports Network, and Funny or Die to name a few. You probably know him for his Manitowoc Minute YouTube show about everything from national news to Wisconsin culture. Hearing his good-humored jokes playfully poking fun at Wisconsin accents, phrases and life are guaranteed to make you laugh. Alight, keep ‘er movin’. 8 pm. $20. northstarcasinoresort.com.

Big Papa Boogie

SATURDAY 11/30 | MALARKEY’S, WAUSAU

This Green Bay band spreads pure happiness through their soulful and expressive entertainment. Playing a range of genres including R&B, jazz, blues, soul and Motown, you’ll groove to their funky and fabulous tunes. Tee Sims’ deep and joyful lead vocals and their upbeat rhythm and horn sections will bring you out on the dance floor where you can boogie all night long. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

