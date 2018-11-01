HIGHLIGHTS: November 2-4

(First published in the November 1, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Unity

FRIDAY 11/2 | MALARKEY’S PUB, WAUSAU

You get all the feels, and maybe taken to church, from this wildly popular, award-winning, feel-good reggae rock band from the Fox Valley. Formed in 2002, the band plays old roots and reggae favorites along with original music that blends the influences of rock, blues, funk and island beats. Fronted by the energetic and charismatic Kai “Pita” Kotobalavu on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, he draws you in with island-smooth sound and gets the crowd up on their feet. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

Sunset East

FRIDAY 11/2 | WESTON LANES

Some of Nashville’s most talented and driven musicians form this three-piece group, which performs powerful alternative pop tunes with soul-touching lyrics. Founded in 2016, the band is Influenced by artists such as The Eagles, Ed Sheeran, Dave Matthews Band, Maroon 5 and The Black Keys. With the energy of rock and roll and the feel-good melodies of top 40 pop tunes, their passionate and emotional performance also make you want to get up and dance. 8:30 pm. $5 admission. 715-359-8488.

Para-Con In The Northwoods

FRI.-SUN. 11/2-4 | NORTH STAR CASINO, BOWLER

Syfy’s Grant Wilson

This inaugural paranormal weekend features experts covering everything from UFOs and Bigfoot to ghosts and more. Presenters include author and investigator Jeff Belanger; Dave Schrader, the executive producer and host of the radio show Darkness on the Edge of Town; and Grant Wilson from Syfy channel’s Ghost Hunters series. Between speakers and presenters look at equipment ghost travelers use, speak with a psychic medium and purchase items from vendors. Whether you consider yourself to be a paranormal expert or are simply intrigued by unexplained phenomena, this event has something for everyone ages 21+. Convention opens 3 pm Fri.; 9 am Sat.-Sun. $99 weekend pass, $35 Friday or Sunday, $75 Saturday, $50 extra for a real life investigation. To register and see a full schedule of events and presentations visit northstarcasinoresort.com.

