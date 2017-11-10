HIGHLIGHTS: November 10-12

UWMC Theatre: Tartuffe

FRI.-SUN. 11/10-12 | UW-MARATHON CO. VENINGA THEATRE

Famous French playwright and satirist Moliere’s most well-known comedy follows an outrageous, scheming imposter passing himself off as a deeply pious and spiritual man. This religious(ish) conman infiltrates the household of Orgon, a gullible man and his exasperated family. This play has been translated and performed throughout the world for more than 350 years. The UW-Marathon Co. Theatre Department has updated the classic, hilarious comedy into a “fanciful, pop culture production,” that demonstrates how human foibles are indeed timeless. Director Sarah Rudolph says she has never given students as much free reign as she has during the creation of this production. Be prepared to see the use of fidget spinners, reliance on cell phones, homage to the musical Hamilton, and an old lady played by a tall, skinny male. Even with pop culture references, the production stays true to the original script. “I have never laughed as hard with a group of students as I have with this cast and our crew members at rehearsal,” Rudolph says. This production is certain to be a fun one and is definitely not subtle. Thurs.-Sat. 7:30 pm; Sun. 2 pm. $12 adults, $10 students and seniors. Uwmc.uwc.edu.

Spamalot

FRI.-SUN. 11/10-12; WED.-SAT. 11/15-18 | UWSP JENKINS THEATRE

Get ready for a side-splittingly cheeky parody of the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as well as other Broadway musicals and Monty Python skits. With book and lyrics written by former Monty Python member Eric Idle, the show is inspired by the 1975 cult classic movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail. The original 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including for Best Musical. Staged by the UW-Stevens Point Department of Theatre and Dance, the show is filled with fun and silly song and dance numbers such as “Run Away,” I Am Not Dead Yet,” and “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.” Expect surprises and audience participation in this truly hilarious production. 7:30 pm; Sun. 2 pm. $24 adults and seniors, $14 youth. tickets.uwsp.edu, 715-346-4100.

Armchair Boogie

FRIDAY 11/10 | MALARKEY’S PUB, WAUSAU

Formed in Stevens Point in 2004 as a guitar and banjo duo, Armchair Boogie has since grown into a four-piece band with a bassist and drummer. With the well-versed rhythm section, the band has toured consistently around the Midwest and at bluegrass festivals such as The Jackpine Jamboree and The Moondance Festival. While labeled as a bluegrass band, they also delve into other genres such as funk and country. It’s their Malarkey’s debut! 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

Minor Distraction

SATURDAY 11/11 | CRUISIN’ 1724, WAUSAU

Formed in Athens in 2007, this four-piece band plays high energy, high volume versions of your favorite songs. When asked to describe their sound, the band states, “It has the head of Johnny Rotten, the left arm of John Denver, the Torso of Johnny Ramone, the right leg and index finger of Johnny Cash, and various other parts from a cougar…” There’s more to the story, but to be brief, they combine punk, pop, rock and country for an energetic, loud, twangy and distorted sound. These guys are always entertaining and clearly have a great sense of humor. 9 pm. 715-675-2940.

Roy & Rosemary

SATURDAY 11/11 | PRAIRIE RIVER MIDDLE SCHOOL, MERRILL

This Canadian duo proves you don’t need a lot of instruments, or even a singer, to make an impression. Pianist Roy Tan and violinist Rosemary Sliemens enchant audiences with their fresh arrangements, musical versatility, passion and improvisation. Comfortable with both classical and pop music, their talents have led them to many performance opportunities. Having played at New York’s famed Carnegie Hall, St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, the 2008 Beijing and the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, this instrumental pop duo has captivated hearts around the world. 7 pm. Requires season membership, $45 adults, $18 students, $115 family. 715-252-6295, merrillconcerts.org.

Natural Dyeing for Beginners

SATURDAY 11/11 | MARATHON CO. ROTHSCHILD

Vegetables can be used for so much more than just eating; they can also be used to dye fibers and fabrics. In this informative presentation, adults learn the basics of dyeing fabrics with vegetable dyes that are derived from red cabbage, onions, carrot greens, beets and more. You can also learn how to create dyes using spices that can be found right in your kitchen. You can use these natural dyes on an array of fabrics to create, unique and colorful textiles. 11 am. Free, all supplies provided. 715-359-6208.

